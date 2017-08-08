News By Tag
The Orthodox Christian Network Takes On Addiction, With New Podcast "Addiction And Orthodoxy"
The Orthodox Christian Network welcomes Reverend Deacon Nikolas Delaveris to their programming
The first podcast entitled: Living in a Foreign Land: Understanding Addiction from a Clinically-Orthodox Perspective, will focus on an introduction to addiction—both from a clinical perspective and a spiritual—as well as the stages of addiction and what to expect. Deacon Nikolas hopes to educate people on the complexity of addiction, various forms of addiction and the recovery. He will also be featuring real stories on the topic.
"Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy once said 'Nearly 1 in 7 will face drug addiction in the USA alone.'This growing epidemic is something the OCN has been compelled to face with its listeners." Says Eleni Alexiou, Managing Director of OCN. "We know many of our followers have faced addiction or have someone they care about who is struggling through it now. Our desire is to provide a place where our listeners can learn more about addiction and the road to recovery. We also wanted to remind those that are suffering that the Orthodox faith can provide strength for those even in the hardest of places."
Deacon Nikolas holds a Master of Divinity from Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, and a Certificate of Completion from the Addictions Counselor Education Program, University of Massachusetts, Boston. Over the last five years, he has served as an Addictions/Behavioral Health Counselor to a various Mental Health Clinics, Recovery Homes, and Outpatient Programs in both Boston, MA and the DC Metropolitan area.
The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America, originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity throughout North America.
For more information on The Orthodox Christian Network, please visit: http://www.Myocn.net
For more information on The Orthodox Christian Network, please visit: http://www.Myocn.net
Presvytera Mallory Kasapakis, Media Relations
954-522- 5667 | Mallory.kasapakis@
ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK:
Orthodox Christian Network is a non-profit Orthodox organization that was commissioned to comfort, inspire, and inform Orthodox Christians and seekers around the world using media ministry. For many years OCN followed the growth in the media and technology world offering the latest in communicating the gospel through radio programs both land based and on line, podcasts, blogs, video and social media. The numbers of individuals interacting with the OCN now are amongst the highest in the area of faith based media ministry outreaches. They are also the only Orthodox non-profit telecommunicating work force, with satellite offices in DC, Boston and Florida. Their mission is to strengthen Orthodox Christian communities and to share the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media: radio, the Internet, podcasts, DVDs, television and more. They wish to inspire the Orthodox everywhere, nurture children in the faith, welcome back those who have lapsed and with the joyful, Christ-centered message of the Church, reach out to invite and lovingly welcome all those outside of the Orthodox Christian family.
