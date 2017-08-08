Glowing Reviews for Omari Banks Sunlight in the Sunshine State Tour

End

-- On June 11th in Naples, Florida, reggae rock blues artist Omari Banks set out to deliver a dose of Sunlight to The Sunshine State, and warm treats to North Carolina and the city of Baltimore, Maryland.Armed with Anguilla's sun-rays, his trusted guitar, a talented supporting band featuring drummer Kemoy Bogle, keyboardist Ottmat Campbell and Travis Garcia on bass, Omari set out to represent Eastern Caribbean Reggae to the international forefront. Having already built a strong fan base in Florida, the soulful crooner was received with high anticipation, and didn't disappoint. From Jacksonville to Tampa, Naples to Delray Beach and a few other cities in between, Omari serenaded patrons with songs from his hit filled sophomore "SUNLIGHT" album (footage from South Street at Omari Banks youtube channel). "It was such a treat to see everyone singing along to my songs, It's instant gratification, and makes all the hard work worthy." - OmariIn the mid of his tour, Omari joined Ten-time Grammy-nominated Jamaican reggae band Third World for a sold out performance celebrating Caribbean American Heritage Month in Miramar, Florida. (watch show highlights at Omari Banks youtube channel). The honor to joined such legends was only matched joining legendary Beres Hammond on the North Carolina leg of the singer's tour. Speaking on the two events, Omari explained "Both Third world and Beres Hammond's career is what I seek to emulate, so to perform with them, to get the stage to showcase my music is definitely an honor. Their are my peer but I also look up to them, and myself am also a fan"Omari's Sunlight in the Sunshine State Tour was marked by a myriad of memorable moments, and taking to the main stage at Baltimore's Artscape, is one of them. Artscape, America's largest free arts festival which yearly attracts 350,000+ attendees is a melting pot of all that is art. Spectators came from far to hear the sounds of world-famous Drummer , Multi-award winner Sheila E, American funk and soul band led by Robert Randolph (Named on of 100 greatest guitarists of all time by Rolling Stone ) and Omari Banks among other celebrated musicians. He received stellar reviews of his performance ,Artscape were quoted as saying "Omari Banks had the crowd in the palm of his hand".Back in Anguilla getting ready to gift fans and music lovers with a video from his "SUNLIGHT" album, Omari reflected on his tour by saying "As a musician we spend many hours in the studio, singing or writing, and when we put out a project it's always nice to read positive reviews, but when you go on the road, you feel those reviews. You feel the love . I want to thank everyone who came to see me, from my long time fans, to my new ones.""A special thank you to Mark Lowery and Jaxrefrigeration company as well as Heather ,Gary and the Third world Band. I'll see you again soon"