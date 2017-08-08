News By Tag
Jeanne Suttie of Peabody Properties Earns Advanced Designation from NAHMA
Norton resident named NAHMA Advanced Certified Professional of Occupancy
Suttie has worked with Peabody Properties since 2008, originally serving in the Melville Towers community, located in New Bedford. She advanced to her role as Assistant Property Manager of Bixby Brockton Apartments in 2015. In this capacity, she is part of a team that manages a host of responsibilities to ensure a warm and well-functioning community. Bixby Brockton offers 106 apartment homes with one- and two-bedroom layouts and spacious and airy floor plans. The community is predominantly designed for seniors ages 62+, as well as persons with disabilities who are under age 62.
In addition to her recently earned designation, Suttie is also an Accredited Residential Manager, Specialist in Housing Credit Management, holder of Fair Housing Compliance certification, and National Affordable Housing Professional.
A resident of Norton, Suttie is also active with the Foxboro Jaycees, serving as 2107 Secretary and Board Member.
Peabody Properties Principal and COO Melissa Fish-Crane said, "We congratulate Jeanne on this latest achievement. Continual learning and professional development are hallmarks of Peabody Properties, and we are always glad to see one of our team members take advantage of these opportunities and add to their experience, for their benefit as well as for the benefit of our communities. We appreciate the efforts Jeanne has made to augment her expertise, and are sure the residents and staff at Bixby Brockton will be the better for it."
About Peabody Properties, Inc.
Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 11,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane. In 1995, Peabody Properties recognized its long-term commitment to Resident Services as a unique area of expertise within the field of property management and established a new, specialty sector. Peabody Resident Services, Inc. is dedicated solely to the development of support services and programs for residents of affordable housing. Peabody Properties is designated as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), is certified by the Massachusetts State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (SOMWBA) and was recently ranked #55 on the 2017 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List. Peabody Properties maintains headquarters at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. The firm also has offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit http://www.peabodyproperties.com.
