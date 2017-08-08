Facial Hair Transplant or Beard Hair Transplant-Ludhiana Hair Studio

LHS (Ludhiana Hair Studio) under the expert guidance of Dr. Rohit Garg we strive to give the best results at an affordable price under a comfortable environment. We have a long list of our satisfied patients in India as well as overseas.

As the name suggests, FACIAL HAIR TRANSPLANT is restoring the hair on facial areas like beard, moustache, goatee, eyebrows and sometimes sideburns also. Here in India, beard hair transplant is the most commonly done procedure. It can also be done to conceal acne scars or any other type of facial scars.Hair loss can be primary or secondary. Primary is when there was never any growth from the beginning. Secondary is, when to start with there was some growth which was lost over the time due to certain reasons. Primary can be because of genetics or unknown reasons and secondary can be because of genetics, injury, burns, laser, electrolysis, surgery or for unknown reasons. The procedure can be done when there is no growth at all or hair growth is there but it's very thin and sparse.As in hair transplant over the scalp, donor hair is harvested from back of the scalp or side of scalp by follicular unit extraction (FUE) technique. It generally depends on which matches closely to the texture of facial hair as the transplanted hair are the permanent and their texture will remain same as the texture of donor area. Transplanted hair has the characteristics similar to the permanent donor hair and can be shaved just like other facial hair.The number of grafts required can vary but usually-20-50 for eyebrows, 200-250 grafts for each sideburn, 350-500 grafts for moustache, 600-700 for a full goatee, 400-800 for beard each side. Some patients may require a second procedure if a very thick density is desired.The technique used on donor area is FUE. Procedure is done under local anesthesia over donor as well as recipient site. It is a painless procedure .It lasts for 2 to 8 hours depending upon the area and number of grafts to be transplanted. To provide a natural look, grafts are placed with utmost care at a correct angle and direction. The grafts are dissected microscopically so that they can be placed through smallest possible incision .This is done to make it aesthetic and minimize the scarring.Patient can go home the same day. By the second day patient can resume non strenuous activities. Swelling can be there on 2-4post operative day which resolves by itself. On 4-5day tiny crusts are formed around transplanted hair. Area should be kept absolutely dry. Patient should follow the instructions given for the care of donor as well as recipient area. There is a shedding phase of transplanted hair from day 15- day 45 during which these hair fall out. They start to regrow from 3-4 months. And afterwards they continue to grow for a lifetime.