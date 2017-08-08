News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Walters Homes Supports LBIF Seashore House Tour
Huge Turnout Makes Annual Beach House Tour on Long Beach Island a Success
The sustainably built beach house by Walters Homes emphasizes summer living at the Jersey Shore with a second-floor living area that overlooks the ocean. Other features include granite kitchen countertops and hardwood floors throughout. Designed as a multi-level, the beach house is elevated on pilings 9 feet above the Base Flood Elevation and offers 2,474 square feet of sprawling living space with four bedrooms and three decks. Additionally, Walters Homes partners with ENERGY STAR® to construct homes that are up to 30 percent more energy efficient than a typical new home. The builders' team also included Craig W. Brearley AIA Architect with interior design by Walters Homes' Danielle Edreff.
"Our research shows that Tour Attendees prefer to see a variety of homes," said Dianne Ahto, marketing coordinator for the LBIF House Tour Committee. "And there's no better place to see an array of architectural styles. From cottages to Victorians, traditional compounds to contemporary geothermal structures, LBI is a mecca for the Home Building Industry."
"We've refined the way we choose our Tour homes," said Ahto. "In addition to contacting homeowners, we've invited architects, builders, interior and exterior designers as well as other members of the industry to nominate the homes they've helped to create. The House Tour Committee selects a balanced variety of structures to help captivate numerous market segments of the growing population. We make choices based on socioeconomic as well as geographic attributes such as affordability, square footage, beach fronts, bay and lagoon fronts, extended family compounds and sanctuaries."
The LBIF, established in 1948, is a non-profit center for culture, education, and recreation. For more information, visit lbifoundation.org.
Walters Homes is a division of Walters Group, an award-winning residential and commercial real estate developer with offices in Barnegat and Haddonfield, N.J. Founded in 1984, the privately held company builds custom homes, multi-family, affordable housing, retail and office projects.
Two Walters Homes sales offices are located in Ortley Beach and Beach Haven West. At the Beach Haven West sales office, located at 880 Mill Creek Road in Manahawkin, visitors have the opportunity to tour the fully furnished four-bedroom West Wind model.
For more information, contact the Ortley Beach sales center at 732-793-0300 or the Beach Haven West office at 609-597-6999. For additional details on the company, visit www.waltershomes.com.
Contact
Caryl Communications
Evelyn Weiss Francisco
***@caryl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse