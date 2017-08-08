 
News By Tag
* Walters Group
* Long Beach Island
* Commercial Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Long Beach Township
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098


Walters Homes Supports LBIF Seashore House Tour

Huge Turnout Makes Annual Beach House Tour on Long Beach Island a Success
 
 
LBIF Seashore House Tour
LBIF Seashore House Tour
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Walters Group
Long Beach Island
Commercial Real Estate

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Long Beach Township - New Jersey - US

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The doors of six private beach houses were open to the public on Aug. 2nd, attracting nearly 750 participants to the 51st Annual Seashore Open House Tour, organized by the Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences (LBIF) based in Loveladies. Walters Homes supported the fundraiser by featuring one of their custom-built homes situated on the north end of the island in North Beach.

The sustainably built beach house by Walters Homes emphasizes summer living at the Jersey Shore with a second-floor living area that overlooks the ocean. Other features include granite kitchen countertops and hardwood floors throughout. Designed as a multi-level, the beach house is elevated on pilings 9 feet above the Base Flood Elevation and offers 2,474 square feet of sprawling living space with four bedrooms and three decks. Additionally, Walters Homes partners with ENERGY STAR® to construct homes that are up to 30 percent more energy efficient than a typical new home. The builders' team also included Craig W. Brearley AIA Architect with interior design by Walters Homes' Danielle Edreff.

"Our research shows that Tour Attendees prefer to see a variety of homes," said Dianne Ahto, marketing coordinator for the LBIF House Tour Committee. "And there's no better place to see an array of architectural styles. From cottages to Victorians, traditional compounds to contemporary geothermal structures, LBI is a mecca for the Home Building Industry."

"We've refined the way we choose our Tour homes," said Ahto. "In addition to contacting homeowners, we've invited architects, builders, interior and exterior designers as well as other members of the industry to nominate the homes they've helped to create. The House Tour Committee selects a balanced variety of structures to help captivate numerous market segments of the growing population. We make choices based on socioeconomic as well as geographic attributes such as affordability, square footage, beach fronts, bay and lagoon fronts, extended family compounds and sanctuaries."

The LBIF, established in 1948, is a non-profit center for culture, education, and recreation. For more information, visit lbifoundation.org.

Walters Homes is a division of Walters Group, an award-winning residential and commercial real estate developer with offices in Barnegat and Haddonfield, N.J. Founded in 1984, the privately held company builds custom homes, multi-family, affordable housing, retail and office projects.

Two Walters Homes sales offices are located in Ortley Beach and Beach Haven West. At the Beach Haven West sales office, located at 880 Mill Creek Road in Manahawkin, visitors have the opportunity to tour the fully furnished four-bedroom West Wind model.

For more information, contact the Ortley Beach sales center at 732-793-0300 or the Beach Haven West office at 609-597-6999. For additional details on the company, visit www.waltershomes.com.

Contact
Caryl Communications
Evelyn Weiss Francisco
***@caryl.com
End
Source:Walters Group
Email:***@caryl.com Email Verified
Tags:Walters Group, Long Beach Island, Commercial Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Long Beach Township - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Caryl Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share