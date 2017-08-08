News By Tag
Fusion Antibodies Ltd (UK) and Synbio Technologies Co. Ltd announced a partnership
Fusion Antibodies Ltd (UK) and Synbio Technologies Co. Ltd (China/USA) are excited to announce a commercial partnership to support biologic drug development in China.
1st June 2017 – Fusion Antibodies Ltd (Belfast, UK) and Synbio Technologies Co Ltd (China/USA), today announce a commercial agreement whereby the companies will support academia, biotech and pharma companies in China across the full spectrum of services required for the discovery and development of biologic based drugs.
Fusion Antibodies, a biologic drug development contract research organisation (CRO) founded in Belfast UK in 2001, offers a suite of services from early discovery through to antibody engineering and stable cell line development. They are particularly well known for their antibody humanization capabilities utilising their proprietary CDRx™ platform.
Synbio Technologies is a DNA technology company which focuses on next generation gene synthesis technology and its applications. The company's scientific capabilities encompass areas such as DNA engineering, genome synthesis, pharmacogenomics, microbiology, translational biology and the applications of synthetic biology. They have developed the first integrated GPS (Genotype, Phenotype and Synotype) system aimed to a quick and easy translation or reverse translation between "Genotype" and "Phenotype" by using their proprietary "Synotype" platform.
"We are very excited with this new partnership,"
George Diao, VP for Business Development of Synbio Technologies said: "Fusion Antibodies is the ideal partner as is has the right expertise and technology to help clients move quickly in to clinical development. They have successfully completed over 75 humanization projects for biopharma clients globally and with 6 antibodies humanized via their CDRx™ platform now in or entering clinical trials they have a proven track record. Together we intend to replicate this success in China harnessing Synbio Technologies local market knowledge and scientific expertise."
Synbio Technologies
Logan Cummins
***@synbio-tech.com
