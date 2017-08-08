 
August 2017





Fusion Antibodies Ltd (UK) and Synbio Technologies Co. Ltd announced a partnership

Fusion Antibodies Ltd (UK) and Synbio Technologies Co. Ltd (China/USA) are excited to announce a commercial partnership to support biologic drug development in China.
 
 
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Fusion Antibodies Ltd (UK) and Synbio Technologies Co. Ltd (China/USA) are excited to announce a commercial partnership to support biologic drug development in China.

1st June 2017 – Fusion Antibodies Ltd (Belfast, UK) and Synbio Technologies Co Ltd (China/USA), today announce a commercial agreement whereby the companies will support academia, biotech and pharma companies in China across the full spectrum of services required for the discovery and development of biologic based drugs.

Fusion Antibodies, a biologic drug development contract research organisation (CRO) founded in Belfast UK in 2001, offers a suite of services from early discovery through to antibody engineering and stable cell line development. They are particularly well known for their antibody humanization capabilities utilising their proprietary CDRx™ platform.

Synbio Technologies is a DNA technology company which focuses on next generation gene synthesis technology and its applications. The company's scientific capabilities encompass areas such as DNA engineering, genome synthesis, pharmacogenomics, microbiology, translational biology and the applications of synthetic biology. They have developed the first integrated GPS (Genotype, Phenotype and Synotype) system aimed to a quick and easy translation or reverse translation between "Genotype" and "Phenotype" by using their proprietary "Synotype" platform.

"We are very excited with this new partnership," Dr. Paul Kerr, Managing Director of Fusion Antibodies stated. ''We believe that bringing together Synbio Technologies molecular biology expertise with Fusion Antibodies protein engineering capabilities will bring significant benefits to the Chinese biologics development community. Through this agreement Synbio's clients' will be able to move seamlessly from antibody discovery through the key steps of gene synthesis and protein engineering to cGMP supply in China".

George Diao, VP for Business Development of Synbio Technologies said: "Fusion Antibodies is the ideal partner as is has the right expertise and technology to help clients move quickly in to clinical development. They have successfully completed over 75 humanization projects for biopharma clients globally and with 6 antibodies humanized via their CDRx™ platform now in or entering clinical trials they have a proven track record. Together we intend to replicate this success in China harnessing Synbio Technologies local market knowledge and scientific expertise."

Please visit http://www.synbio-tech.com for more details.

Contact
Synbio Technologies
Logan Cummins
***@synbio-tech.com
End
Email:***@synbio-tech.com Email Verified
