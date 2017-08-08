 
Flexi Software to Exhibit at this Year's Accountex USA in Boston

Enterprise financial management company Flexi is set to exhibit at this year's Accountex USA conference at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston September 6-8, 2017.
 
 
BOSTON - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Enterprise financial management company Flexi is set to exhibit at this year's Accountex USA conference at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston September 6-8, 2017.

Accountex USA is the only independent accounting technology conference in the U.S. Accountex USA aims to deliver the most innovative technology solutions in the marketplace while also providing CPE via innovative keynotes and breakout sessions to provide accounting professionals with skills, best practices, and strategies to implement for maximum business success.

Visit Flexi at booth 110 to learn more about the company's cloud-based accounting software. Flexi can also speak to bill pay, business intelligence, ERP, expense management, workflows, and more.

About Flexi.com

Flexi Software provides a full suite of accounting software solutions designed to streamline even the most complex accounting processes. With Flexi's workflow-driven solutions, enterprise customers significantly increase the overall efficiency of accounting processes.

Founded in 1992, Flexi solutions have been installed at more than 800 locations worldwide and the company has a long track record providing accounting solutions to businesses in all industries. Flexi solutions enable your business to increase productivity, reduce costs, and provide the analytics needed to make informed decisions so you can grow your business. For more information please visit: https://www.flexi.com/

