Book Launch & Signing Party - "God, Why Did You Wake Me? by Joane Cajuste

Book Launch & Signing Party at Angel of Harlem. DATE: Wednesday 8/30/17 LOCATION: 2272 Frederick Douglass Blvd, NY, NY 10027 TIME: 6PM-9PM. RSVP Required

Melanie Joseph - Executive Assistant

--Joane Cajuste takes readers on a trip down memory lane of her life's challenges, and overcoming many obstacles. Destructive behaviors, childhood trauma and severe depression left her feeling paralyzed. A diagnosis of Ulcerative Colitis has taken Joane many years to find dietary balance to overcome her painful autoimmune disease.This book will take readers through the world of one woman who has seen darkness and had to learn how to deal with life when it became too difficult--a true testament of survival.If you are seeking a second chance in life at whatever point you find yourself, this book is sure to be the healing balm that soothes your soul and will show you how to climb from rock bottom and into the life that God has designed for you.Joane Cajuste™ is a lifestyle & holistic wellness coach and an inspirational speaker. She coaches individuals from all walks and levels of life. As a coach specializing in holistic approaches to healing, she focuses on the powerful connection between mind, body and spirit. She helps people find the peace and clarity they deserve through life mentoring, holistic nutrition, custom fitness programs and stress management.Book now available on Amazon and Amazon Kindle: