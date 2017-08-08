News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Celebrate Wildwood MO Celebrates 15 Years August 25 and 26
Annual event features a parade, art festival, live music, kids' activities, food and much more
The events take place on Main Street in Wildwood's Town Center. This year brings some new features including a full-size racecar simulator and dozens of new archery and outdoor activities sponsored by local Boy Scouts. "I'm really looking forward to being part of such a great event for the community," said Celebrate Wildwood Co-Chair Susan Seibert. "We hope to further enhance the unique variety of activities planned for our citizens."
The event kicks off on Friday, August 25th at 5pm with over 40 artists from throughout the region who will display and sell all kinds of art. "We have great artists in this region, and in Wildwood we will be supporting their creativity as we celebrate our wonderful city," said Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin. The popular restaurant Table Three will provide wine and food tasting. Milk & Honey will offer up craft beer tasting. Live music at the Beer Garden will feature Teddy McCready.
According to Bowlin, "The event is designed so that everyone can come and celebrate all that our great City has to offer." It continues Saturday, August 26, with the parade at 9am and the opening ceremony at 11am. There are pony rides and bounce houses for kids, and adults will love to browse the farmers market and booths featuring a number of local authors. Music lovers will rock to the sounds of The Back Street Cruisers who will play hits from the '50's and '60's from 11am to 3:30pm. The Midnight Piano Band will play more recent hits at 6:45pm. The event concludes with a fireworks display at 9:15pm.
For additional information visit: http://www.cityofwildwood.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse