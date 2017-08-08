News By Tag
ASCAYA opens $25 million clubhouse
The 22,000 square foot facility features world-class resort style amenities
ASCAYA enlisted a team internationally known for creating upscale resort developments to design and construct an amenity-infused clubhouse that melds desert design with stone, copper, glass and artwork to create the community's centerpiece.
John Sather of Swaback Partners designed the clubhouse. Sather's firm has designed renowned resort clubhouses includes Martis Camp in Lake Tahoe, Calif., and Promontory's Nicklaus Clubhouse in Park City, Utah.
Sather's vision was made a reality as The PENTA Building Group completed construction, and TAL Studio handled interior design. TAL Studio has designed interiors for some of the top luxury hotel and restaurant projects in the world.
Upon entering the two-story clubhouse's stylish porte cochere and lobby, residents gain access to five-star resort amenities that rival some of the top resorts in the country.
Outdoor amenities are plentiful and lend themselves to relaxation and active lifestyles. Residents can enjoy arefreshing resort-style zero-edge swimming pool with separate lap lanes, resort-style cabanas, group seating areas and an event lawn. Outdoor fitness offerings include basketball, pickleball, horseshoe pits, and tennis courts.
ASCAYA's clubhouse blends in with the luxury community's design, lush landscaping and serenity of living near the McCullough Range. New opportunities to call ASCAYA home have arisen with the community's recent release of its second phase of estate home sites nestled against picturesque desert mountains. The recent release of a second phase of home sites provides discerning clients the perfect location to design and build a custom home of their dreams.
About ASCAYA
Nestled into the desert landscape, ASCAYA is a collection of 313 estate sites that will boast Southern Nevada's most coveted and opulent housing development. Three private residences have been completed, one Inspiration Home has been completed and 10 more homes are currently under construction.
ASCAYA is located nine miles south of the Las Vegas Strip on the McCullough Range in Henderson, Nevada. It rises nearly 1,000 feet above the Las Vegas Valley and features breathtaking views of the city and surrounding mountains. For more information, visit www.ascaya.com.
