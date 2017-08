ASCAYA opens $25 million clubhouse

The 22,000 square foot facility features world-class resort style amenities

The view from ASCAYA's resort-style pool at dusk

-- The opulent ASCAYA clubhouse was recently unveiled to residents of the luxury estate community. The $25 million clubhouse merges desert design with myriad amenities found only at the finest upscale resort communities to create a one-of-a-kind lifestyle.The 22,000-square-foot clubhouse's unparalleled amenities comparable to nearby world-class resorts opened on July 4exclusively for ASCAYA residents.ASCAYA enlisted a team internationally known for creating upscale resort developments to design and construct an amenity-infused clubhouse that melds desert design with stone, copper, glass and artwork to create the community's centerpiece.John Sather of Swaback Partners designed the clubhouse. Sather's firm has designed renowned resort clubhouses includes Martis Camp in Lake Tahoe, Calif., and Promontory's Nicklaus Clubhouse in Park City, Utah.Sather's vision was made a reality as The PENTA Building Group completed construction, and TAL Studio handled interior design. TAL Studio has designed interiors for some of the top luxury hotel and restaurant projects in the world.Upon entering the two-story clubhouse's stylish porte cochere and lobby, residents gain access to five-star resort amenities that rival some of the top resorts in the country.Also found inside the luxurious clubhouse is a state-of-the-art fitness center with locker rooms; movement studio ideal for yoga, Pilates and dance; spa and massage rooms and a children's pavilion. Residents enjoy socializing in an event room and multiple gathering areas and terraces with picturesque views of the Las Vegas valley.Outdoor amenities are plentiful and lend themselves to relaxation and active lifestyles. Residents can enjoy arefreshing resort-style zero-edge swimming pool with separate lap lanes, resort-style cabanas, group seating areas and an event lawn. Outdoor fitness offerings include basketball, pickleball, horseshoe pits, and tennis courts.ASCAYA's clubhouse blends in with the luxury community's design, lush landscaping and serenity of living near the McCullough Range. New opportunities to call ASCAYA home have arisen with the community's recent release of its second phase of estate home sites nestled against picturesque desert mountains. The recent release of a second phase of home sites provides discerning clients the perfect location to design and build a custom home of their dreams.Nestled into the desert landscape, ASCAYA is a collection of 313 estate sites that will boast Southern Nevada's most coveted and opulent housing development. Three private residences have been completed, one Inspiration Home has been completed and 10 more homes are currently under construction.ASCAYA is located nine miles south of the Las Vegas Strip on the McCullough Range in Henderson, Nevada. It rises nearly 1,000 feet above the Las Vegas Valley and features breathtaking views of the city and surrounding mountains. For more information, visit www.ascaya.com Follow Ascaya on Facebook ( http://www.facebook.com/ ascaya ), Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/ascayanv) and Instagram (http://www.instagram.com/ascayanv) for the latest news and updates.