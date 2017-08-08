News By Tag
GreenPointe Communities and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Announce EvenTide Partnership
Welcome to EvenTide by GreenPointe Communities. EvenTide offers an extraordinary opportunity to build a custom dream home in Ponte Vedra Beach with private beach access. EvenTide is exclusively marketed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty.
"EvenTide is a remarkable property, the perfect blend of luxury and serenity, and one of the most exciting new projects in Northeast Florida," said GreenPointe Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer Ed Burr. "We have aligned ourselves to partner with the leading real estate company in Northeast Florida. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is well known for its expertise in luxury properties. The company is home to the area's most successful real estate agents who work hard to deliver an exceptional client experience and the most positive real estate results."
Embraced by the Atlantic Ocean and the Guana River, EvenTide is an intimate enclave of 23 estate-sized homesites ranging in size from approximately a third acre to more than one acre. Located on Ponte Vedra Boulevard between Sawgrass Drive and Mickler Road, the community is surrounded by lush natural scenery.
"We are delighted to be affiliated with this exceptional property," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Founder, President and CEO Linda Sherrer. "EvenTide is a crown jewel and certain to be the area's preeminent address for buyers looking for that perfect homesite to build their new beach home. With development underway, these preserve and lake vista homesites are priced from the $600s with pre-construction incentives, but only for a limited time. We encourage everyone interested to contact us soon. The opportunity is here now, but it won't last long."
Surrounded by nature's beauty, EvenTide has been thoughtfully planned to highlight the community's premier location and geographical features. Homeowners will enjoy a relaxed lifestyle with private beach access and a neighborhood park with a sunset viewing deck for enjoying spectacular views of the Guana River.
"Homebuyers will have the opportunity to purchase a homesite and design/build a custom home to meet their lifestyle at EvenTide," said GreenPointe Communities North Florida Division Manager Mike Taylor. "Homebuyers may engage with their own builder to bring their dream home vision to reality. We have established design guidelines, to promote the architectural and community vision and to ensure the highest construction standards are incorporated in the design of each home."
EvenTide's homes will feature a coastal-eclectic style, with touches of modern design, to complement each homesite's setting. Each will emphasize a connection between architecture and environment, blurring the distinction between indoor and outdoor living spaces. Featuring open, spacious designs with high ceilings and expansive windows, EvenTide's homes will showcase classical architectural elements, natural materials and state-of-the-
In addition to its premier location, EvenTide is zoned for A-rated public schools in the St. Johns County School District including PV/PV Rawlings Elementary School, Landrum Middle School and Ponte Vedra High School. The community is minutes away from some of the elite clubs and golf courses in the country including the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, the Ponte Vedra Golf & Country Club and TPC Sawgrass, home of THE PLAYERS Championship.
"It is an honor to be asked to represent an incredible property such as EvenTide," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Broker/Executive Vice President Christy Budnick. "Our sales professionals are market leaders who are experienced in selling luxury properties including new construction homes. We encourage interested buyers to contact our team and learn more about this exceptional opportunity."
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is built on a culture of success and customer service. Realtors Lee Elmore and Elizabeth Hudgins are among the company's elite, consistently recognized as Top Producers in the company and revered for their integrity, passion for real estate and for delivering an exceptional client experience with the most positive real estate results.
EvenTide homesites are priced from the $600s with pre-construction incentives for a limited time. Located at 1044 Ponte Vedra Boulevard in Ponte Vedra Beach, the community is near upscale shopping and dining with easy access to Jacksonville, St. Augustine and major employment centers. For more information about EvenTide and its available homesites and pre-construction pricing, please call Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Realtors Elizabeth Hudgins or Lee Elmore at (904) 285-5499 or visit www.EvenTideLiving.com.
