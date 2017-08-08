News By Tag
Tilhill Forestry wins record number of awards at Royal Welsh Show
The awards, which received a record number of entries this year, saw woodlands managed by Tilhill Forestry winning six Special Prizes including the coveted ICF Challenge Trophy for the Best Professional Management in all Woodland Classes for Rhyd-y-Felin, near Bala, owned by FIM Services Ltd.
The planting scheme at Clegymant Farm, near Llanbrynmair, won three Special Prizes including: The Milford Silver Medal awarded to the Best Broadleaf Entry in Stand Classes A, B and C; The DJ Owen Cash Prize awarded for the Best Farm Woodland (Managed as Part of an Agricultural Business) in Stand Class H and the RC Williams-Ellis Perpetual Challenge Cup for the privately owned woodland gaining the highest cumulative number of points for the Stand Classes entered.
Cwmbran Uchaf, near Llandovery, was described as "demonstrating good management practices throughout" which helped win The EFG Perpetual Challenge Cup awarded for the Best Entry in Woodland Classes 1, 2, 3 and 4.
The Wilson Memorial Shield was awarded to Tilhill Forestry's Simon Graham as the Forester or Manager of a privately owned woodland in Wales gaining the highest cumulative number of points for the Stand Classes entered.
David Edwards, District Manager, Wales & the Marches said: "We are very pleased with the success in this year's awards. It's great news for our staff including Iwan Parry, Simon Graham, Alan Wilson, Sam Brown and John Ferguson and the teams who work so hard at sites across Wales and also for our clients as the awards give third party endorsement of the services they are receiving."
Other awards won by Tilhill included: a Gold for Cwmbran Uchaf in the Broadleaved, Conifer and Mixed Wood or Stand of Trees Class 2 Best Managed Woodland 11 to 50 Hectares. Clegymant Farm was awarded the Silver medal in the same category.
In the Best Managed Woodland 51 to 200 Hectares Gwern-y-Bwlch, near Llanbrynmair, won Gold with judges saying that "continuity of management is the key to success matched by good planning". Silver in the category went to Esgair Cloddiad North, Powys, for excellent forest practice with the judges saying "Tilhill should be proud of their achievements"
In the Best Managed Woodland Over 200 Hectares Rhyd-y-Felin won the Gold award with the judges describing the property as "a fine example of commercial forestry at its very best".
In the Stand Classes Clegymant Farm won the Gold Medal in Class A (Broadleaf planting or restocking under 10 years old), while Cae Heulen, near Pant-Glas, won Class C (Broadleaf woodland over 40 years old) with Yr Allt, Llanfaelog, taking Silver. In Class D (Conifer planting or restocking under 10 years old) Tilhill Forestry scooped all three medals with the Gold being won by Esgair Cloddiad North, the Silver by Rhyd y Felin and the Bronze by Bryn Coch, Llanddewi Brefi.. In Class E (Conifer Woodland 11 to 30 years old) the Silver went to Cae Heulen. Tilhill won joint Bronze with EsgairnantauForest. In Class H (Area managed in conjunction with Agriculture Management) Clergymant Farm won the Gold medal.
Silver in this category also went to Tilhill Forestry for Dinas Forest near Llanwrtyd Wells. The judges said the "whole area had a feeling of being well managed and looked after with timber production being the major focus on this fertile site".
Tilhill Forestry, a wholly owned subsidiary of the BSW Timber Group, was established nearly 70 years ago. It is a national company operating from a network of offices throughout the UK. The company provides a full range of consultancy and contracting services to the forest owner and forestry investor. There is also a complementary soft landscaping operation. Further information is available at www.tilhill.com
BSW is the most technologically advanced sawmill company in the UK employing over 1,200 people. The Company's roots date back to 1848 and, with seven sawmills in the UK and one in Latvia, has a production capacity of more than 1.2 million m3 of sawn timber which is distributed throughout construction, fencing and landscape markets www.bsw.co.uk
Together, BSW and Tilhill Forestry form a strong partnership in the forest industry that will deliver quality from beginning to end - from creating new forests through to producing timber end products.
Photo shows: From left to right: Sam Brown, John Ferguson, Simon Graham and Iwan Parry from Tilhill Forestry with Shireen Chambers of ICF in between.
