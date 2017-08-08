 
Amazing Lash Studio is Coming Soon to Woodbury, Minnesota

 
 
WOODBURY, Minn. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Amazing Lash Studio, an eyelash extension bar, is coming soon to Woodbury, MN. The Amazing Lash Studio brand is expanding through the United States with 152 current locations and 25 coming soon. The new location is opening its doors for business on August 18th.  For all those interested in being part the grand opening list, fill out the form through the Woodbury website or Facebook page.

The salon will be located on 530 Woodbury Drive, Suite 100 Woodbury, MN 55125. Eyelash extensions are synthetic strands that are made to replicate a natural eyelash. This technic helps thicken your own natural lash. ALS has different styles made to fit any look and personality.

Sexy: Extensions that are longer on the outside edge and outside corner of the eye.

Natural: Longer eyelash extensions tapered to follow your existing lash line and enhance the natural shape of your eyelashes

Gorgeous: Longer and thicker eyelash extensions along the entire lash line. They have longer, fuller lashes all over.

Cute: Use longer lash extensions at the center of your eye that makes your eyes appear longer.

Amazing Lash Studio Woodbury has benefits like an introductory rate of $79.99 for the first full set of lash extensions and membership to save money. Referring friends results in $10 on the Lash account to use in future visits.

The studio will be posting updates to all clients through the website and social media to make announcements about opening to the public!

http://bit.ly/ALSWoodbury

Amazing Lash Studio Woodbury
