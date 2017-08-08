News By Tag
Amazing Lash Studio is Coming Soon to Woodbury, Minnesota
The salon will be located on 530 Woodbury Drive, Suite 100 Woodbury, MN 55125. Eyelash extensions are synthetic strands that are made to replicate a natural eyelash. This technic helps thicken your own natural lash. ALS has different styles made to fit any look and personality.
Sexy: Extensions that are longer on the outside edge and outside corner of the eye.
Natural: Longer eyelash extensions tapered to follow your existing lash line and enhance the natural shape of your eyelashes
Gorgeous: Longer and thicker eyelash extensions along the entire lash line. They have longer, fuller lashes all over.
Cute: Use longer lash extensions at the center of your eye that makes your eyes appear longer.
Amazing Lash Studio Woodbury has benefits like an introductory rate of $79.99 for the first full set of lash extensions and membership to save money. Referring friends results in $10 on the Lash account to use in future visits.
The studio will be posting updates to all clients through the website and social media to make announcements about opening to the public!
