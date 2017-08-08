News By Tag
Quadsimia Welcomes Maggie Reed as New Account Representative
Reed is the latest to join the digital marketing agency's team
Maggie will work directly with our clients and members of the Quadsimia team, to ensure that projects are on track to meet their deadlines, as well as maintain a strong client relationship, provide support and marketing strategies. She will also help provide the team of web designers and developers with the resources they need throughout projects.
Maggie's previous experience includes more than 15 years of marketing management. She also has experience in brand development & management, budget development & management, internet marketing, analytics, and more. Maggie obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration at the University of Charleston.
Quadsimia's operations are headquartered in scenic Central New York, but we apply the latest technologies to reach beyond our geographic location to clients around the globe. We have years of experience in website design, development, social media marketing, search engine optimization, engineering, software development, computer science, system analysis and integration, graphic design and multimedia.
