 
News By Tag
* Marketing
* Web Development
* Digital Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York Mills
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098

Quadsimia Welcomes Maggie Reed as New Account Representative

Reed is the latest to join the digital marketing agency's team
 
 
Maggie Reed
Maggie Reed
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Quadsimia LLC is pleased to announce that Maggie Reed recently accepted the position of Account Representative.

Maggie will work directly with our clients and members of the Quadsimia team, to ensure that projects are on track to meet their deadlines, as well as maintain a strong client relationship, provide support and marketing strategies. She will also help provide the team of web designers and developers with the resources they need throughout projects.

Maggie's previous experience includes more than 15 years of marketing management. She also has experience in brand development & management, budget development & management, internet marketing, analytics, and more. Maggie obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration at the University of Charleston.

Quadsimia's operations are headquartered in scenic Central New York, but we apply the latest technologies to reach beyond our geographic location to clients around the globe. We have years of experience in website design, development, social media marketing, search engine optimization, engineering, software development, computer science, system analysis and integration, graphic design and multimedia.

Contact
Quadsimia, LLC
***@quadsimia.com
End
Source:Quadsimia
Email:***@quadsimia.com Email Verified
Tags:Marketing, Web Development, Digital Marketing
Industry:Marketing
Location:New York Mills - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Quadsimia, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share