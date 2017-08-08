The Linden Method V Cognitive Therapy

Contact

Charles Linden

The Linden Method

0800 069 9898

questions@thelindencentre.org Charles LindenThe Linden Method0800 069 9898

End

-- LAR Therapy is the therapy behind The Linden Method which has been used by over 220,000 people since 1997 with an evidence base of 100% recovery. Cognitive Therapy, often called CBT is a talking therapy with little, to no evidence, of producing recovery.CBT – Cognitive Behavioural TherapyWhat is recovery? For us, it is 100% removal of a condition. For psychology, it is reaching a point at which you accept your disorder in your life.CBT is used in practice by the majority of psychologists and counsellors working in private or NHS mental health services. CBT can be learned in a course over a weekend, in fact a therapist can be taught through an online course available from £19/$25 – these are often available through coupon websites such as Wowcher.The science of CBT is based around the science of emotional response – CBT practice uses a flawed scientific basis for its therapy model – CBT states that by changing thoughts (cognition), it is possible to modify emotional responses. This is, in fact, false. As stated by Lange and James (James Lange Theory of the emotions) and confirmed through modern computer imaging of the brain during fear responses, thought does NOT precede emotional responses, therefore it is impossible for CBT to work.Some people find the session with a CBT practitioner reassuring, ignorant to the fact that this reassurance feeds the safety seeking response activated by fear and anxiety; attending CBT or any talking therapy sessions is, in fact, perpetuating and if not, worsening the condition.We have helped over 200,000 people – amongst those people, around 80% have been referred for CBT – most stated that CBT made them worse, some stated that CBT did nothing at all, none stated that CBT cured them.Despite CBT being called 'evidence based', it is not based on the evidence of recovery, it is only based on the evidence of no evidence of non-recovery. In other words, because lack of recovery cannot be shown, recovery must happen. Over the years, we have asked thousands of CBT practitioners for evidence that their clients recover, none at all have been forthcoming. Go to any CBT practitioners website and look for real people stating they have recovered… you will not find many.Leading psychologist, Oliver James, says "CBT is a scam and a waste of money" – his comments came as a shock to patients everywhere and were quickly covered up by the psychological community.People with mental health problems are victims of a 'scam' therapy that is wasting vast sums of money, a leading psychologist has warned. They are being misled because the short-term fix offered by Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) does not have a lasting benefit. The most popular of the 'talking therapies' CBT aims to help people manage their problems by changing the way they think and behave to become more positive. It is frequently recommended for people with problems ranging from anxiety and depression to eating disorders. In the short-term, 40 per cent of those who complete a course of CBT, typically five to 20 sessions of up to an hour, are said to have recovered. But 'extensive evidence' shows that two years on, depressed or anxious people who had CBT were no more likely to have recovered than those who had no treatment, said Mr James.Millions of people around the world are having the route to true recovery 'cut off' by CBT and other talking therapies. Talking and thinking are the problem in anxiety disorders and sufferers know that counselling often makes them feel worse and that they certainly aren't improving.Recovery can only happen in one way in the human brain and we have been showing people that very science and how to make it work quickly to produce real recovery since 1997. Our efficacy rate is 100%... all we ask clients to do is follow our lead… it's so simple.LAR Therapy – The Linden Method V Mindfulness