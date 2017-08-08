Only 16 Opportunities Remain at Tackett Farms in Sought After Smyrna

Tackett Farms PR

End

-- With housing inventory in the Metro Atlanta area hitting a 30-year low according to the National Association of Realtors, O'Dwyer Homes' Tackett Farms in Smyrna has only 4 move-in ready homes and 12 home-sites remaining. This Enclave of 35 Craftsman and Traditional homes, located in one of Atlanta's "Best Suburbs" by Niche.com in 2017 and just minutes from Downtown Atlanta, makes owning a quality crafted home with a convenient address attainable. With welcoming streetscapes and rolling home sites giving way to an open-air pavilion with fireplace and great playground, Tackett Farms has 10 elegantly appointed home plans to choose from, offering four and five bedrooms, open concept kitchen and living areas, upgraded molding, granite countertops and double ovens and starting in the $400s.As an Energy Star homebuilder, O'Dwyer Homes makes luxury living affordable and is dedicated to cost savings. Homeowners will experience the peace of mind that comes from tried and true best building practices. More consistent temperatures across every room, reduced indoor allergy inducing pollutants and cost savings up to 30% on utility bills are just some of the many benefits a homeowner can enjoy while owning an O'Dwyer Home.Tour the decorated model at 504 Tackett Farm Road in Smyrna or call 678-388-0777 and make sure to take advantage of the 16 opportunities left to buy your dream home in a dream location!