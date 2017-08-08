News By Tag
Only 16 Opportunities Remain at Tackett Farms in Sought After Smyrna
As an Energy Star homebuilder, O'Dwyer Homes makes luxury living affordable and is dedicated to cost savings. Homeowners will experience the peace of mind that comes from tried and true best building practices. More consistent temperatures across every room, reduced indoor allergy inducing pollutants and cost savings up to 30% on utility bills are just some of the many benefits a homeowner can enjoy while owning an O'Dwyer Home.
Tour the decorated model at 504 Tackett Farm Road in Smyrna or call 678-388-0777 and make sure to take advantage of the 16 opportunities left to buy your dream home in a dream location!
http://odwyerhomes.com/
Contact
4176 North Cooper Lake Place
Smyrna, GA 30082
678-388-0777
***@odwyerhomes.com
