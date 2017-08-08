News By Tag
Dementia Documentary "I Have Lost Myself" Debuts at Manchester's Holden Gallery in September
The documentary short, "I Have Lost Myself" and video installation, "Give Me the Key" to debut at Manchester's Holden Gallery from September 22.
I Have Lost Myself are the words spoken by Doctor Alzheimer's first diagnosed patient with Alzheimer's disease.
I Have Lost Myself and Give Me the Key is a powerful and disturbing statement on family relationships and responsibility.
Born in Los Angeles and raised in England by Chinese and British parents, Ginger Liu's work investigates the intersections of memory, identity, culture, and performance.
The MFA show exhibition is at Manchester's Holden Gallery from September 22 to October 7, 2017.
A film by Ginger Liu
@gingerliu
The Holden Gallery
MA/MFA Show
Grosvenor Building, Cavendish St,
Manchester M15 6BR 0161 247 1705
0161 247 1705
10 am - 4.30 pm daily
www.holdengallery.mmu.ac.uk
http://www.gingerliu.com
Contact
Ginger Liu
***@gingerliu.com
