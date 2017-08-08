Dementia Documentary "I Have Lost Myself" Debuts at Manchester's Holden Gallery in September

The documentary short, "I Have Lost Myself" and video installation, "Give Me the Key" to debut at Manchester's Holden Gallery from September 22.

-- Ginger Liu'sdocumentary short and video and sound installation,andis a powerful and disturbing compilation from 300+ videos, filmed daily over 30 days, depicting the raw and honest portrait of living with dementia and the blurring of artist process.are the words spoken by Doctor Alzheimer's first diagnosed patient with Alzheimer's disease.andis a powerful and disturbing statement on family relationships and responsibility.Born in Los Angeles and raised in England by Chinese and British parents, Ginger Liu's work investigates the intersections of memory, identity, culture, and performance.The MFA show exhibition is at Manchester's Holden Gallery from September 22 to October 7, 2017.A film by Ginger Liu@gingerliuThe Holden GalleryMA/MFA ShowGrosvenor Building, Cavendish St,Manchester M15 6BR 0161 247 17050161 247 170510 am - 4.30 pm dailywww.holdengallery.mmu.ac.uk