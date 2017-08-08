 
Industry News





Dementia Documentary "I Have Lost Myself" Debuts at Manchester's Holden Gallery in September

The documentary short, "I Have Lost Myself" and video installation, "Give Me the Key" to debut at Manchester's Holden Gallery from September 22.
 
 
I Have Lost Myself
I Have Lost Myself
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Ginger Liu's Manchester School of Art MFA Photography (2017) documentary short and video and sound installation, I Have Lost Myself and Give Me the Key, is a powerful and disturbing compilation from 300+ videos, filmed daily over 30 days, depicting the raw and honest portrait of living with dementia and the blurring of artist process.

I Have Lost Myself are the words spoken by Doctor Alzheimer's first diagnosed patient with Alzheimer's disease.

I Have Lost Myself and Give Me the Key is a powerful and disturbing statement on family relationships and responsibility.

Born in Los Angeles and raised in England by Chinese and British parents, Ginger Liu's work investigates the intersections of memory, identity, culture, and performance.

The MFA show exhibition is at Manchester's Holden Gallery from September 22 to October 7, 2017.

A film by Ginger Liu

@gingerliu


The Holden Gallery

MA/MFA Show

Grosvenor Building, Cavendish St,

Manchester M15 6BR  0161 247 1705

0161 247 1705

10 am - 4.30 pm daily

www.holdengallery.mmu.ac.uk


http://www.gingerliu.com

Ginger Liu
***@gingerliu.com
