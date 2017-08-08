 
Industry News





Outdoor Discovery Center in Holland Michigan Goes Natural With A Bienenstock Natural Playg

 
 
Tags:
Natural Playgrounds
Landscape Design
Outdoor Design

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Holland - Michigan - US

Subject:
Events

HOLLAND, Mich. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Newly revamped Discovery Center (ODC) and Little Hawks Discovery Preschool in Holland Michigan provides a positive environment for children and it's getting even better. A Natural Playground designed by the internationally acclaimed team at Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds is scheduled to open at Discovery Center and Little Hawks Preschool Monday, September 18th.

The Outdoor Discovery Center's Bienenstock Natural Playground consists of a variety of authentic, all natural components, handcrafted in Canada. It's opening is certain to bring an exciting new level of outdoor learning and play to the environment.

"Learning and development are so much more than just sitting in a classroom," says Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds Founder and CEO Adam Bienenstock. "A Bienenstock natural playground provides children the opportunity to learn where they play and enhances the development of all skill types - gross motor, fine motor, and cognitive. We're thrilled to bring this new form of play and learning to the Outdoor Discovery Center in Holland Michigan."

The Ontario based design team at Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds created a custom plan for ODC Holland Michigan that includes a Living Gazebo, Log Tunnels, Hill Slides, Sideways Tree Climbers, Musical Play Area, Hanging Amadinda, and much more.

Outdoor Discovery Center and Little Hawks Discovery Preschool joins a long list of progressive schools, outdoor recreation facilities, and childcare centers offering the enriched experience of a Bienenstock Natural Playground. For more information visit www.naturalplaygrounds.ca

- 30 -

About Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds

Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds creates play spaces that connect kids to nature and inspire optimal child development for as many communities as possible. Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds' components are handcrafted in Canada by master craftspeople using locally sourced, all-natural materials. Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds can be found throughout Canada and the world. www.naturalplaygrounds.ca

About The Outdoor Discovery Center in Holland Michigan

The Outdoor Discovery Center Macatawa Greenway (ODCMG) is a registered 501 (c)(3)non-profit education and conservation organization that was founded in the year 2000. Our purpose is to connect people with nature through outdoor education for the benefit of wildlife and the conservation of the natural world.

www.outdoordiscovery.org

About Little Hawks Discovery Preschool

Little Hawks Discovery Preschool is a nature-based preschool program for three and four-year-olds that began through a partnership between the Hamilton Community Schools and the Outdoor Discovery Center Macatawa Greenway. The preschool is located on the Outdoor Discovery Center Nature Preserve.  Children spend time outdoors each day, learning through active play and exploration.

The Mission of the Little Hawks Discovery Preschool is to provide a quality early childhood experience that prepares young children to be active, independent learners who have knowledge of and an appreciation for the natural world.

www.outdoordiscovery.org


Facebook: @bienenstockplaygrounds

Twitter: @bienenstock

Instagram: @bienenstocknaturalplaygrounds

Media Contact
Alex Yearham, Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds
Website: www.naturalplaygrounds.ca
1-800-306-3319 ext 159
***@naturalplaygrounds.ca
End
