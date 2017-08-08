Country(s)
Industry News
Bridgeport's new AMC52-QI duplex EZ-Lock™ connector makes cable installations faster than ever, with no tools required
No tools are required with the AMC52-QI duplex connector and the Bridgeport solution takes a fraction of the time to install compared with traditional AMC-style connectors.
Bridgeport's patent-pending, cETLus Listed AMC52-QI quick-install connector is made of zinc-plated steel, and is used to connect two 14/2 to 10/2 (.43" - .59" diameter) AC/MC/MCI-A/
The AMC52-QI EZ-Lock connector is one of Bridgeport's latest additions to the "Wall of Orange™" – Bridgeport's completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from major electrical distributorships across the U.S. and Canada.
To learn more about the AMC52-QI E-Z Lock system, click here.
For information about Bridgeport's other solutions that help contractors become more productive on the job site or in the shop, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc.,705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's website at http://www.bptfittings.com.
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse