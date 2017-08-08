News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Wizard World Announces Additions Of Montgomery, Ala., Springfield, Mo., To 2017 Comic Con Schedule
New Cities Bring Number Of Shows To 16 for 2017; More To Be Added This Year
The new cities, both inaugural Wizard World events, are in addition to scheduled conventions in Chicago (August 24-27), Nashville, Tenn. (Sept. 8-10), Madison, Wis. (Sept. 22-24), Oklahoma City (Oct. 27-29) and Austin, Texas (Nov. 17-19), bringing the current total number of 2017 Wizard World Comic Cons to 16. Additional shows for 2017 will be announced very soon.
"We are excited to be bringing our pop culture celebrations to these two growing cities," said John D. Maatta, Wizard World President and C.E.O. "We have big things in store for 2018, and the addition of Montgomery and Springfield is a reaffirmation of our commitment to producing high entertainment value for fans across the country."
Celebrities scheduled to attend the Montgomery show include Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek"), Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite, The Benchwarmers)
Springfield guests to date include Nichols, Heder, Combs, Craig Parker ("Spartacus,"
Additional celebrities and creators, as well as entertainment and programming schedules, will be announced soon.
Wizard World Comic Con dates, locations and venues for the remainder of 2017 are as follows (*denotes newly-added event):
• August 24-27, Chicago, Donald E. Stephens Convention Center
• September 8-10, Nashville, Tenn., Music City Center
• September 22-24, Madison, Wis., Alliant Energy Center
• *October 20-22, Montgomery, Ala., Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center
• October 27-29, Oklahoma City, Cox Convention Center
• *November 10-12, Springfield, Mo., University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center
• November 17-19, Austin, Texas, Austin Convention Center
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening at each show.
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse