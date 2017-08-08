News By Tag
Tel Aviv University Announces Collaboration with Biosynth on Pioneering Chemiluminescent Molecules
Chemiluminescence, the process that lights up glow sticks, occurs when a chemical reaction produces light. Researchers from Tel Aviv University developed new reagents to visually detect molecular processes inside cells or biological samples.
Prof. Doron Shabat has developed a series of Dioxetane based novel chemiluminescence probes for research and diagnostic applications. This work was recently published in ACS central science and received much attention and follow up comments.
These probes offer unique advantages as they can work as single agents (without the need for enhancers), they have a higher efficiency and sensitivity over currently existing probes, they are especially designed to work under physiological conditions and can be used ex-vivo and in-vivo.
Dr. Urs Spitz, President of Biosynth declared: "We develop reporter molecules for bioanalytical and diagnostics producers across the globe. As soon as I read Doron's publication I realized how huge the invention's potential really is - it will dramatically improve the handling and speed of bio tests."
Biosynth will receive a license to manufacture the probes and sell them to customers who develop and sell kits. The series of invented probes have multiple commercial applications, targeting a potential multibillion dollar market. Ramot has filed the series of probes under the trademark name AquaSpark.
"We are confident that Biosynth is the right partner with the most professional tools to rapidly bring this technology to the market. We intend to work with Biosynth to generate many agreements with multiple players in the various life science sectors in order to make AquaSpark™ the acknowledged standard Dioxetane-based novel probe for research and diagnostic applications"
Prof. Shabat summarized: "We are extremely encouraged by the speed at which our initial communication and cooperation has developed and I look forward to expanding our collaboration with additional extensions of the current technology which look very promising".
About Tel Aviv University
Tel Aviv University (TAU) - Israel's largest and most comprehensive institution of higher learning - is home to over 30,000 students studying in nine faculties and over 125 schools and departments across the spectrum of sciences, humanities and the arts.
Situated in Israel's cultural, financial and technological capital, TAU shares Tel Aviv's unshakable spirit of openness and innovation – and boasts a campus life as dynamic and pluralistic as the metropolis itself. Tel Aviv the city and Tel Aviv the university are one and the same – a thriving Mediterranean center of diversity and discovery.
Consistently ranked in the top 20 in the world in terms of scientific citations and among the top 100 universities internationally, Tel Aviv University is also Israel's first choice for students, and its graduates are the most sought after by Israeli companies.
About Ramot at Tel Aviv University
Ramot is the Business Engagement Center at Tel Aviv University, Israel's largest research and teaching university. Founded in 1956, Tel Aviv University is located in Israel's cultural, financial and industrial center. Rooted in both academic and corporate arenas, Ramot is uniquely positioned to cultivate the special relationships between these two compelling worlds, creating win-win connections that support fertile, ground breaking research while providing companies with discoveries that give them a crucial competitive edge. For more information, visit http://www.ramot.org.
About Biosynth
Biosynth is an accomplished player with a successful history in the field of biochemicals for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical and chemical industries as well as food and environmental analysis. Biosynth's own biology and chemistry labs constantly drive the further development of molecules for the sensitive detection of pathogens. In recent years Biosynth has successfully introduced innovative chromogenic, fluorogenic and luminescence-
