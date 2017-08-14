Newbie Artist H. Base OG Drops a Groovy Track "Sauce" On Soundcloud

Newbie hip hop artist H. Base OG drops his latest track "Sauce" on SoundCloud. These versatile artists will compel listeners to stay hooked in his music gallery.

H. Base OG is a multi-talented artist who excels in different genres like hip hop and rap, R&B and Soul and Dancehall. His diverse upbringing brought him in exposure I to different culture that greatly helped him to develop a very universe style of his own. H. Base belonged to a family that was far from the glitzy affair of the industry. Today whatever he is witnessing is all because his own will and passion for the art form. His father's death changed his life after which he became moiré strong, dedicated and goal oriented. The Dancehall track "Stay" produced by Erville and R&B and Soul track "Vibes" produced by Jrhiitmaker has earned him immense fame and popularity.The love and support H. Base OG has witnessed for his Soundcloud tracks motivated him to drop another single "Sauce" and unfold his perfection on hip hop and rap music. This track is a total package that represents t new wave hip hop and rap music in true sense. The track is fun yet energetic, loaded with flawless rapping yet tuneful.