Clinic Dermatech Announces Launch of its Faridabad Branch
The first aim is to keep up with the standards as per all the earlier branches and secondly, our goal is to reach as many people as possible in the shortest period of time.
This is the 1st clinic in Faridabad and 11th in the country by Clinic Dermatech. Aesthetic and cosmetic services in the areas of Skin, Body Sculpting, Anti-Ageing, Laser Hair Reduction and Hair restoration will be offered at the centre.
The address of Clinic Dermatech at Faridabad is LG-04, Crown Plaza, Sector 15A, Faridabad (Haryana). For appointments and a FREE CONSULTATION, please call 0129-4340506/
"This centre is a perfect complement to our portfolio of skin and beauty care clinics, said Mr. Rajesh Singh, Senior Vice President, Clinic Dermatech. "We are known for being the most awarded clinic in North India and have the highest customer satisfaction rate. We provide an elevated standard of service and look forward to offering the same to our clients here. We assure our clients of excellence along with comfort and style."
The laser hair reduction services at the Faridabad clinic of Clinic Dermatech include laser hair reduction of facial hair (like upper lips or chin or beard shaping for men), underarm hair removal, bikini area hair removal, back hair removal for men amongst others.
Services like anti-ageing facials, skin care, hair restoration and body shaping using the latest state-of-the-
Clinic Dermatech is one of India's leading and most recognized skin and beauty care clinics and offers an upscale service to its clients. Continuing its efforts towards empowering men and women to lead successful lives through the ability to look and feel attractive, Clinic Dermatech is also planning to introduce Aesthetic Surgery at select centres.
Clinic Dermatech has branches in 5 other cities namely, New Delhi (6 locations: Defence Colony, Greater Kailash Part II, Model Town II, Preet Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Safdarjung Enclave), Gurugram, NOIDA, Chandigarh, and Mumbai.
Clinic Dermatech has many milestones to its name, a feat that has been achieved over the years owing to a definitive service approach and esteemed clientele. Clinic Dermatech has performed over 8,50,000 sessions of body shaping, 6,00,000 sessions of skin care management, and 10,00,000 session of laser hair reduction; numbers that testify superior services with excellent service levels.
For more details, call 8905320330 (Delhi NCR) or 8430150151 (Mumbai) or visit http://www.clinicdermatech.com.
Clinic Dermatech
129-4340506
info@clinicdermatech.com
