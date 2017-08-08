 
News By Tag
* Skin Care
* Laser Hair Reduction
* Hair Restoration
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Faridabad
  Haryana
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098

Clinic Dermatech Announces Launch of its Faridabad Branch

The first aim is to keep up with the standards as per all the earlier branches and secondly, our goal is to reach as many people as possible in the shortest period of time.
 
 
Clinic Dermatech
Clinic Dermatech
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Skin Care
Laser Hair Reduction
Hair Restoration

Industry:
Beauty

Location:
Faridabad - Haryana - India

Subject:
Companies

FARIDABAD, India - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Clinic Dermatech, North India's Most Awarded Clinic, is pleased to announce the launch of its operations at Faridabad with the inauguration of its new state-of-the-art clinic at the prestigious Crown Plaza Mall, Faridabad.

This is the 1st clinic in Faridabad and 11th in the country by Clinic Dermatech. Aesthetic and cosmetic services in the areas of Skin, Body Sculpting, Anti-Ageing, Laser Hair Reduction and Hair restoration will be offered at the centre.

The address of Clinic Dermatech at Faridabad is LG-04, Crown Plaza, Sector 15A, Faridabad (Haryana). For appointments and a FREE CONSULTATION, please call 0129-4340506/ 07/ 08.

"This centre is a perfect complement to our portfolio of skin and beauty care clinics, said Mr. Rajesh Singh, Senior Vice President, Clinic Dermatech. "We are known for being the most awarded clinic in North India and have the highest customer satisfaction rate. We provide an elevated standard of service and look forward to offering the same to our clients here. We assure our clients of excellence along with comfort and style."

The laser hair reduction services at the Faridabad clinic of Clinic Dermatech include laser hair reduction of facial hair (like upper lips or chin or beard shaping for men), underarm hair removal, bikini area hair removal, back hair removal for men amongst others.

Services like anti-ageing facials, skin care, hair restoration and body shaping using the latest state-of-the-art technologies are on offer at the Faridabad clinic.

Clinic Dermatech is one of India's leading and most recognized skin and beauty care clinics and offers an upscale service to its clients. Continuing its efforts towards empowering men and women to lead successful lives through the ability to look and feel attractive, Clinic Dermatech is also planning to introduce Aesthetic Surgery at select centres.

Clinic Dermatech has branches in 5 other cities namely, New Delhi (6 locations: Defence Colony, Greater Kailash Part II, Model Town II, Preet Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Safdarjung Enclave), Gurugram, NOIDA, Chandigarh, and Mumbai.

Clinic Dermatech has many milestones to its name, a feat that has been achieved over the years owing to a definitive service approach and esteemed clientele. Clinic Dermatech has performed over 8,50,000 sessions of body shaping, 6,00,000 sessions of skin care management, and 10,00,000 session of laser hair reduction; numbers that testify superior services with excellent service levels.

For more details, call 8905320330 (Delhi NCR) or 8430150151 (Mumbai) or visit http://www.clinicdermatech.com.

Contact
Clinic Dermatech
129-4340506
info@clinicdermatech.com
End
Source:
Email:***@clinicdermatech.com
Tags:Skin Care, Laser Hair Reduction, Hair Restoration
Industry:Beauty
Location:Faridabad - Haryana - India
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share