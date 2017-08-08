 
Building Cross-Platform iOS/Android Apps with Xamarin, Visual Studio and C#

Online Training, Assessment and Talent hiring Platform powered by Analytics and AI
 
SUMNER, Wash. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Learn how to use Xamarin to leverage your skills in Microsoft Visual Studio and C# to build cross-platform apps that run on both Android and iOS. In the Xamarin Online Training Course we focus on using Xamarin to build a rich user experience that embraces the capabilities and feel of each platform.

In this course we expand the application from part 1 to incorporate rich gesture-based paging, allowing the user to perform swipe actions to move between data items. We introduce a master detail relationship to manage groups of data items utilizing the appropriate metaphor for each platform. We also incorporate platform-specific features such as page-turning animations on iOS and slide-out navigation drawers on Android.

Why Hub4Tech

·         Power of knowing and choosing your Trainer

·         Corporate Experienced Trainer

·         Certification based Training

·         Verified Trainer

·         Online Assessment Engine 1000+ Assessment Test

·         Money Back Guarantee*

For Xamarin Online Training - Visit

https://www.hub4tech.com/microsoft-courses/xamarin-training

