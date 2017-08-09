 
Industry News





"Black Sea Oil Trade-2017": Register with Early Bird rates till August 31!

Don't miss an opportunity to register for the leading event of the Black Sea Oilseed industry – the V International Conference "Black Sea Oil Trade-2017" with the Early Bird rates till August 31!
 
 
Don't miss an opportunity to register for the leading event of the Black Sea Oilseed industry – the V International Conference "Black Sea Oil Trade-2017" (http://www.ukragroconsult.com/bso/2017/en/conference) with the Early Bird rates till August 31!

"Black Sea Oil Trade" Conference will traditionally unite the key market players to learn, trade and network at the start of the new oilseed season. The event annually brings together over 250 delegates from 20 countries worldwide.

The V International Conference "Black Sea Oil Trade-2017" will be held on September 19, 2017 in Hilton Kyiv hotel. Organizer – Consulting agency UkrAgroConsult, General Sponsor – ING Bank.

At the moment over 100 agribusiness representatives from over 60 companies and 15 countries worldwide have regisrered to attend.

Conference participants arerepresented by producers and crushers of oilseeds, traders, enterprises for deep processing of vegetable oils, investment companies, banks, legal, shipping, brokerage, insurance, surveyor and other companies.

Delegate list and Conference Agenda are available at the conference website (http://www.ukragroconsult.com/bso/2017/en/conference).

For participation issues, advertising and sponsorship options please contact:

Email: conference@ukragroconsult.org

Tel.: + 380 44 451 46 34; +38 044 220 52 42

UkrAgroConsult

