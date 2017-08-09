Country(s)
Industry News
WeightNot Launches Thinterviews Podcast
Interview Series Explores the Weight Loss Experiences of Members
BETHESDA, Md. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- WeightNot, a company providing all-natural, holistic weight loss plans that deliver rapid and sustainable results has launched a new podcast called Thinterviews.
The Thinterviews podcast features in-depth interviews with members who share details of their health and weight loss histories, the drivers behind their decisions join WeightNot and the day-to-day realities of program participation. Listeners get a candid depiction of the challenges and rewards of making a complete change to eating habits and lifestyle, with inspiring stories from members who overcame many obstacles on their way to successful weight loss and weight maintenance.
"Every set of before and after pictures that you see for a WeightNot member has a story behind it," notes WeightNot CEO Paul Amoruso. "We wanted to humanize the WeightNot experience and go beyond the brief quotes that are typical of weight loss testimonials. Our Thinterviews podcast provides a personal, unvarnished perspective on the mindset, motivation and methods behind the results of our members."
The recurring podcast series welcomes a new WeightNot member weekly.
To listen to the WeightNot Thinterview Podcasts, visit http://www.WeightNot.com/
About WeightNot: WeightNot is a holistic weight loss company based in Bethesda, MD, and was founded in 2010. Since its commencement, WeightNot has served tens of thousands of members with a satisfaction rate of over 90%. WeightNot helps members make healthy lifestyle changes that lead to rapid and sustainable weight loss.
Media Contact
Lauren Jansen
WeightNot
press@weightnot.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse