Industry News





Innovative New Idea for Corporate Gifts

ChocoCraft make the best corporate Diwali gifts with printed chocolates. Our gift items are perfect diwali gift for employees since these are customised and contains diwali greetings.
 
 
DELHI, India - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Corporate Gifting is an important aspect of building relationships with people that are important to a company or organisation. A small gift serves as a reminder that the organisation truly values their efforts. The emotional and sentimental value of the gift far exceeds its monetary value for the person who receives it.

A carefully chosen corporate gift can help a business in a number of different ways. For clients and customers it would be a engender loyalty to the product or brand that they frequently purchase. For employees and business partner it is something that adds a personal touch to the work relationship. It provides a sort of emotional connect to the organisation and boosts enthusiasm towards the work. For employees also it serves to increase to boost their morale.

Companies choose to give out gifts on a number of occasions. Employees are given out gifts on their birthdays and sometimes on the anniversary of the day they join the organisation. Some firms also welcome new hires with a small gift. Employees are also given gifts on festive occasions like Diwali, Christmas and New Years.

For clients and customers also gifts are given out at various opportunities. Customers sometimes receive a gift with a high value purchase like a house or a car. Sometimes if a company launches a new product or a brand they give out gifts to all the people who attend such an event.  Festivals of course are another occasion where businesses give gifts to their clients. Most companies in India therefore give out gifts on Diwali (https://www.chococraft.in/pages/corporate-diwali-gifts) which is perhaps one of the most popular festivals in India.

Corporate Diwali gifts are chosen very carefully as they should be something that represents them well in the minds of their employees or clients. ChocoCraft (http://www.chococraft.in/) has launched a range of innovative chocolate gifts for Diwali. Exclusively designed for each client these chocolates gift boxes make excellent Diwali gifts for corporates. Although chocolate gifts have been around for a while ChocoCraft puts a unique spin on them by printing the corporate logo on chocolates in edible ink.

