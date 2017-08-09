News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
London Digital Security Centre Proudly Supports Cyber Resilience Week
An overview of the London Digital Security Centre's activity during Cyber Resilience Week is listed below:
· Two full-day conferences aimed at SME's in Leicester and London held at the De Montfort University on Monday 11 September and Chelsea Football Club on Thursday 14 September respectively. The conferences are entitled 'Securing your business in the digital age' and will deliver presentations including: The threat from cyber, Social engineering, Technical controls and Reporting crime from many of the Centre's MarketPlace partners. The two conferences are being sponsored by identifi global.
· Drop-in sessions for Southbank and Waterloo BID members (Business Improvement District) on Wednesday 13 September, London Bridge BID and Safer London members on Thursday 14 September. The drop-in sessions are intended to address specific concerns of the members and to conduct digital security assessments as required.
· In the Community engagements with business owners in the North Central Hub of Camden and Islington on Thursday 14 and Friday 15 September, alongside the Metropolitan Police Service, to conduct digital security assessments.
· Briefing in the City of London on Friday 15 September on the work of the London Digital Security Centre in partnership with the City of London Police.
Further information on the two conferences can be found online here for Leicester: http://digileaders.com/
John Unsworth, Chief Executive for the London Digital Security Centre said, "Small and medium sized businesses should not be fooled into thinking that criminals do not target them, or that they are safe from online vulnerabilities. If you hold data, you are a viable target, and 45% of micro/small businesses were the victims of successful data breaches or attacks over the past 12 months."
As a result, the key messages that the London Digital Security Centre will seek to communicate with SME's during the week's events will include the importance of installing the latest software and app updates and never using your administrator accounts for routine activities, such as email or web browsing.
All of these activities have been arranged and planned in partnership between the London Digital Security Centre, the Metropolitan Police, City of London Policy and Safer London and of course the Centre's MarketPlace partners.
Robin Knowles, Founder and CEO at Digital Leaders said: "We continue to read about high-profile cyber-attacks on a daily basis and need to understand that each and every one of us has a role to play in protecting our most valuable and precious information – the information that drives our future success.
"To help drive that awareness we decided to launch Cyber Resilience Week. With a range of events happening across the country and support of some fantastic cyber experts, our mission is to enable all of us businesses, organisations and individuals, to better understand and respond to the cyber risks we face.
"We are thrilled that great organisations like the London Digital Security Centre are supporting our ongoing bid to share best practices across sectors and further extend our community."
Digital Leaders is a global initiative that has created a shared professional space for senior leadership from different sectors promoting effective, long-term digital transformation. The community of 100,000 senior leaders are involved in leveraging technology to promote economic growth, increase social well-being and narrow social gaps.
In total, over 40 events across the UK will offer Digital Leaders access to new thinking and insight that organisations and the people who lead them need to build stronger defences. This will enable greater growth and safer innovation across the UK economy and build a resilient culture where our people have the confidence to talk about and share their cyber experiences.
John Unsworth commented: "We are delighted to support and participate in Cyber Resilience Week, and it's fantastic that these events are being delivered in a true partnership fashion. Each event, regardless of its nature, is intended to help SME's secure their business in the digital age."
For further information on the London Digital Security Centre please visit www.londondsc.co.uk/
Contact
Alison Page Marketing
***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse