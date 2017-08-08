 
Island Press to adopt iPublishCentral Ebooks for delivery of their digital content

Under the partnership, Island Press will use iPublishCentral Ebooks to deliver their books in digital form. The organization will have a branded ebook platform that supports retail and institutional business models.
 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Island Press, a Washington D.C. based nonprofit publisher has signed an agreement with Impelsys, a market leader in publishing and learning technology solutions, to license the use of their flagship ebook delivery platform iPublishCentral Ebooks to deliver digital titles.

Island Press publishes books on a range of environmental issues, including sustainable development and urban design, conservation, biodiversity, environmental health and food systems. Their books provide essential ideas and information to those seeking to understand and protect the environment, and to create solutions to address its complex problems.

Under the partnership, Island Press will use iPublishCentral Ebooks to deliver their books in digital form. The organization will have a branded ebook platform that supports retail and institutional business models. The platform also has an online reader application complemented by mobile bookshelf and reader apps, enabling Island Press to maintain a branded digital ecosystem comprising of ebook repository, delivery infrastructure, and device agnostic reader technology.

David Miller, President of Island Press said that, "Island Press has been publishing the information and tools that have guided people who are working to find solutions to some of the most complex problems around protecting and preserving the environment. With the growing interest and impact that we have created, we feel a need to make our resources more accessible to a global audience. iPublishCentral Ebooks seemed the right choice—it has the features that best meet our requirements. We are excited about this partnership, and we hope it helps to create greater awareness about the current state of the environment and the growing challenges it faces."

Sameer Shariff, Founder and CEO of Impelsys, said this about the new partnership, "Any kind of development that doesn't consider its impact on the living environment and is not sustainable is a threat to the planet. Island Press's resources are a guiding light to those who are passionate about the environment and sustainable development. At Impelsys, we are excited about this new association and pleased to be a part of the efforts that help in the conservation of environment, through our technology"

About Island Press

Founded in 1984, Island Press (https://islandpress.org/) works to stimulate, shape, and communicate the information that is essential for solving environmental problems. Today, with more than 1,000 titles in print and some 30 new releases each year, it is the nation's leading publisher of books on environmental issues. Island Press is driving change by moving ideas from the printed page to public discourse and practice. Island Press's emphasis is, and will continue to be, on transforming objective information into understanding and action.

About Impelsys

Impelsys (http://www.impelsys.com/) is a leading provider of technology solutions and services for education providers, publishers and enterprises - managing content and learning delivery on their flagship platform – iPublishCentral Suite, the World's Most Comprehensive Read-to-Learn Solution. Impelsys provides courseware development and content engineering services across digital product development lifecycle, helping clients build new digital products ranging from ebooks to simulations to online courseware.

To learn more, please write to corpmarketing@impelsys.com or visit www.impelsys.com.

Click to Share