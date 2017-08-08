News By Tag
Island Press to adopt iPublishCentral Ebooks for delivery of their digital content
Under the partnership, Island Press will use iPublishCentral Ebooks to deliver their books in digital form. The organization will have a branded ebook platform that supports retail and institutional business models.
Island Press publishes books on a range of environmental issues, including sustainable development and urban design, conservation, biodiversity, environmental health and food systems. Their books provide essential ideas and information to those seeking to understand and protect the environment, and to create solutions to address its complex problems.
David Miller, President of Island Press said that, "Island Press has been publishing the information and tools that have guided people who are working to find solutions to some of the most complex problems around protecting and preserving the environment. With the growing interest and impact that we have created, we feel a need to make our resources more accessible to a global audience. iPublishCentral Ebooks seemed the right choice—it has the features that best meet our requirements. We are excited about this partnership, and we hope it helps to create greater awareness about the current state of the environment and the growing challenges it faces."
Sameer Shariff, Founder and CEO of Impelsys, said this about the new partnership, "Any kind of development that doesn't consider its impact on the living environment and is not sustainable is a threat to the planet. Island Press's resources are a guiding light to those who are passionate about the environment and sustainable development. At Impelsys, we are excited about this new association and pleased to be a part of the efforts that help in the conservation of environment, through our technology"
About Island Press
About Impelsys
