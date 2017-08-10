News By Tag
Rainbow Valley Nursery Provides a Unique Learning Experience through EYFS Curriculum
All teachers at best British EYFS nursery in Dubai love working and enjoying with children, and are thorough professionals in their fields.
The themes and principles of EYFS British National Curriculum which the Rainbow Valley Nursery work upon includes: A Unique Child – Every child is a competent learner from birth who can be resilent, capable, confident and self-assured, Positive Relationships – Children learn to be strong and independent from a base of loving and secure relationships with parents or a key person, Enabling Environments – The environment plays a vital role in supporting and extending children's development and learning, Learning and Development – Children learn and develop in different ways and at different rates and all areas of Learning and development are equally important and inter connected.
Your child will be learning skills, acquiring new knowledge and demonstrating their understanding through 7 areas of learning and development. The first three prime areas are: communication and language, physical development, personal/social/
Katya Deere, Principal of Rainbow Valley Nursery said, "We truly believe that the daily experiences that your children confront, endorse their total development. Our heartfelt, fostering atmosphere promotes their optimal learning." Further she said that the co-operative spirit and collaborative efforts we put as the best British EYFS nursery in Dubai, ensure that our preschool experience is inspiring for every child and family.
This summer, the Rainbow Valley Nursery is organizing Summer Camp for the pupils from June 27, 2017 to September 07, 2017. To be part of the activities, the parents are required to pay a nominal charge for their ward. All the classrooms where the activities will be conducted are colorful and creative, with stimulating equipment and materials. The registration forms have already been released.
Do call or visit The Rainbow Valley Nursery – best British EYFS nursery. They are always delighted to understand your child and share more details regarding curriculum, methodology and approach.
ABOUT RAINBOW VALLEY NURSERY
Rainbow Valley Nursery provides your child with bright beginnings for better future. They follow the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) Framework. The unique learning environment sparks physical growth and discovery while the creative curriculum offers a perfect blend of traditional and progressive development and supports each student's social, emotional, physical and cognitive growth. Their main aim is to provide the highest quality of childcare. Rainbow Valley Nursery provides children the opportunity to build confidence and express their individuality through artistically enriching, intellectually stimulating and physically challenging activities. All teachers at best British EYFS nursery in Dubai love working and enjoying with children, and are thorough professionals in their fields.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Address:
Arch Tower, Cluster G (Beside KP Mart),
Jumeirah Lake Towers,
PO Box – 502462
Phone: 971 4 4232540
Website: www.rainbowvalleynursery.com/
Email: info@rainbowvalleynursery.com or principal@rainbowvalleynursery.com
Contact
Rainbow Valley Nursery
***@rainbowvalleynursery.com
