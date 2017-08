Rainbow Valley Nursery Provides a Unique Learning Experience through EYFS Curriculum

All teachers at best British EYFS nursery in Dubai love working and enjoying with children, and are thorough professionals in their fields.

-- Rainbow Valley Nursery, the best nursery in Dubai, aims to build a brighter future where all kids gain the sense of learning, contribute their voice, and realize their potential. Being thein Dubai they provide the environment which the children love being a part of. They appreciate the uniqueness of every child, and conduct all efforts with that basic tenet in their mind.The themes and principles of EYFS British National Curriculum which the Rainbow Valley Nursery work upon includes: A Unique Child – Every child is a competent learner from birth who can be resilent, capable, confident and self-assured, Positive Relationships – Children learn to be strong and independent from a base of loving and secure relationships with parents or a key person, Enabling Environments – The environment plays a vital role in supporting and extending children's development and learning, Learning and Development – Children learn and develop in different ways and at different rates and all areas of Learning and development are equally important and inter connected.Your child will be learning skills, acquiring new knowledge and demonstrating their understanding through. The first three prime areas are: communication and language, physical development, personal/social/emotional development. As children grow, the prime areas will help them to develop skills inThese are: Literacy, Mathematics, Understanding the world, and Expressive arts and design. The teachers work hard on several areas of development:Social, Emotional, Cognitive and Physical through planned activities that allow each individual child to develop these skills.Katya Deere, Principal of Rainbow Valley Nursery said, "We truly believe that the daily experiences that your children confront, endorse their total development. Our heartfelt, fostering atmosphere promotes their optimal learning." Further she said that the co-operative spirit and collaborative efforts we put as thein Dubai, ensure that our preschool experience is inspiring for every child and family.This summer, the Rainbow Valley Nursery is organizing Summer Camp for the pupils from June 27, 2017 to September 07, 2017. To be part of the activities, the parents are required to pay a nominal charge for their ward. All the classrooms where the activities will be conducted are colorful and creative, with stimulating equipment and materials. The registration forms have already been released.Do call or visit The Rainbow Valley Nursery –. They are always delighted to understand your child and share more details regarding curriculum, methodology and approach.Rainbow Valley Nursery provides your child with bright beginnings for better future. They follow the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) Framework. The unique learning environment sparks physical growth and discovery while the creative curriculum offers a perfect blend of traditional and progressive development and supports each student's social, emotional, physical and cognitive growth. Their main aim is to provide the highest quality of childcare. Rainbow Valley Nursery provides children the opportunity to build confidence and express their individuality through artistically enriching, intellectually stimulating and physically challenging activities. All teachers atin Dubai love working and enjoying with children, and are thorough professionals in their fields.Arch Tower, Cluster G (Beside KP Mart),Jumeirah Lake Towers,PO Box – 502462Phone: 971 4 4232540Website: www.rainbowvalleynursery.com/curriculum/eyfsEmail: info@rainbowvalleynursery.com or principal@rainbowvalleynursery.com