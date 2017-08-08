 
Industry News





Learner drivers on Motorway Myths dispelled

Many people are worried about the proposed change due in 2018
 
 
driving theory test bishop auckland driving theory
BISHOP AUCKLAND, England - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Learners drivers over the last ten years and maybe more have been driving on motorways - No you say

Yes they have

Most unrestricted dual carriageways mirror motorways

Let's look at the comparison

National maximum speed limit of motorway 70mph

National maximum speed limit of  Unrestricted Dual Carriageway70mph

www.driving-lessons-durham.co.uk

Motorway have slip roads on and off

Dual carriageways have slip roads on and off

Motorways have countdown markers

Dual carriageways have countdown markers

The only differences is that on a dual carriageway you can turn right at certain points on the central reservation

So is it really dangerous for learner drivers to finish their final lessons on the motorway.

At the moment the government is proposing this is just voluntary and not a requirement.

Learner drivers will need to be:

• accompanied by an approved driving instructor
• driving a car fitted with dual controls

Driving instructors will be allowed to decide whether or not to keep their driving school roof-top box on during motorway lessons, based on the manufacturer's instructions.

However, the car will still need to display L plates front and rear if the rooftop box is removed.

visit http://www.driving-lessons-durham.co.uk

