Learner drivers on Motorway Myths dispelled
Many people are worried about the proposed change due in 2018
Yes they have
Most unrestricted dual carriageways mirror motorways
Let's look at the comparison
National maximum speed limit of motorway 70mph
National maximum speed limit of Unrestricted Dual Carriageway70mph
Motorway have slip roads on and off
Dual carriageways have slip roads on and off
Motorways have countdown markers
Dual carriageways have countdown markers
The only differences is that on a dual carriageway you can turn right at certain points on the central reservation
So is it really dangerous for learner drivers to finish their final lessons on the motorway.
At the moment the government is proposing this is just voluntary and not a requirement.
Learner drivers will need to be:
• accompanied by an approved driving instructor
• driving a car fitted with dual controls
Driving instructors will be allowed to decide whether or not to keep their driving school roof-top box on during motorway lessons, based on the manufacturer's instructions.
However, the car will still need to display L plates front and rear if the rooftop box is removed.
