Learner drivers on Motorway Myths dispelled

Many people are worried about the proposed change due in 2018

-- Learners drivers over the last ten years and maybe more have been driving on motorways - No you sayYes they haveMost unrestricted dual carriageways mirror motorwaysLet's look at the comparisonNational maximum speed limit of motorway 70mphNational maximum speed limit of Unrestricted Dual Carriageway70mphwww.driving-lessons-durham.co.ukMotorway have slip roads on and offDual carriageways have slip roads on and offMotorways have countdown markersDual carriageways have countdown markersThe only differences is that on a dual carriageway you can turn right at certain points on the central reservationSo is it really dangerous for learner drivers to finish their final lessons on the motorway.At the moment the government is proposing this is just voluntary and not a requirement.Learner drivers will need to be:• accompanied by an approved driving instructor• driving a car fitted with dual controlsDriving instructors will be allowed to decide whether or not to keep their driving school roof-top box on during motorway lessons, based on the manufacturer's instructions.However, the car will still need to display L plates front and rear if the rooftop box is removed.visit http://www.driving- lessons-durham.co.uk