August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098


Pentation Analytics announces the launch of new Partner Program

Pentation Analytics Partner Program enables organizations to offer the company's product - Insurance Analytics Suite, to their clients
 
 
MUMBAI, India - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Pentation Analytics has launched a Partner Program to on-board interested organizations for distributing their flagship product, Insurance Analytics Suite. Interested organizations can re-sell Insurance Analytics Suite by developing a joint strategy to market and sell the product to their clients.

Benefits of the program include competitive financial and technical advantages to help partners grow their business via Insurance Analytics Suite. Providers will have access to product training through the Pentation Analytics Partner Program, in addition to priority support during the pre-sales, sales and delivery process.

The Partner Portal is available on company website.

Through the portal, organizations can register to become a partner, or refer leads without registering for the partnership program.

About Insurance Analytics Suite

Insurance Analytics Suite an evolutionary application for the Insurance Industry. Targeting key insurance processes like increasing retention, optimizing claims and cross sell, Insurance Analytics Suite provides end-to-end solutions that benefit both Insurance companies and Intermediaries.

The proprietary application is a one stop analytical platform for Motor, Health, P&C, and Life insurance.

About Pentation Analytics

Pentation Analytics develops predictive analytics based applications for the Banking, Financial Services, Capital Markets, Insurance, and Payments sectors. The company is headquartered in Mumbai.

For more information, visit http://pentationanalytics.com/

The Partner Portal is available on  http://www.pentationanalytics.com/partners

Ms. Ketaki Joshi
ketakijoshi@pentationanalytics.com
