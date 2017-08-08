Automotive Telematics Market Outlook, Forecast, Trends and Demand Analysis 2024

Automotive Telematics Technology- Making machines a helping hand

Automotive Telematics Market.

-- On the back of rising popularity of connected cars in developed countries, global automotive telematic market is expected to expand at a higher pace in upcoming future. Government initiatives to introduce telematics systems into automobiles are one of the key factors which is propelling the growth of automotive telematics market all across the globe. The global automotive sensors market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 24.2% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024. The global automotive sensors market is accounted for USD 17.38 billion in 2015 and anticipated to reach USD 98.76 billion by 2024. With a dominating market share of 34%, North-America dominates the global automotive telematics market closely followed by Europe with 28% global share. The automotive telematics market in Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at a strong CAGR in the upcoming future.o Embedded Deviceso Tethered Deviceso Smartphone Integrationo Vehicle-to-Vehicleo Vehicle-to-Infrastructureo In-Vehicleo E-Call and roadside Assistanceo Vehicle Diagnosticso Infotainmento Stolen Vehicle Trackingo Fleet Managemento Other (Toll Collection and Road Charges etc.)o North America (US, Canada)o Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe)o Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific)o Rest of the Worldcontains detailed overview of the global automotive telematics market in terms of market segmentation by technology, by vehicle types. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis. This market report also includes provides competitive outlook of some of the major players of the global automotive telematics market which includes profiling of companies of AT&T Inc., Telefonica, Telenor Connexion, BMW AG, General Motors, FCA Group, Tesla Motors, Airbiquity Inc., Agero Inc., Continental AG, Verizon etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments. Overall, the report represents comprehensive synopsis on the global automotive telematics market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.Based in the US,currently has a strong presence in the American and Asian countries. In the next five years, we strive to expand our reach to 50+ nations spanning across Europe, Asia and parts of the Middle East and Africa. We strive to realize a strong brand presence globally through our quality research and forecasting solutions. Our mission is simple: to develop insightful business solutions, help our clients make powerful future decisions to keep them well ahead of the game which is the market, and leave a mark across businesses and communities through our well-defined ideas and clear cut forecasts. Backed up by reliable research and impactful statistics, our business solutions empower our clients to grow at a fast pace despite unsettling fluctuations in the market. We believe in vigorous examination of the current market scenario and build around creative ideas and approaches that are most suitable to our clients' needs and business agenda.Steve Blade(Global Sales Head)USA: + 1-646-568-7747Canada: 1-437-886-1181UK: +44-203-318-6627sales@goldsteinresearch.comwww.goldsteinresearch.com