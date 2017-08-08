News By Tag
Fluper Unveils a Transportation Mobile Application
Adoption of rigorous business strategy
Fluper brings into use its entire 170 employee strength for the part of client acquisition, analysts, development and designing with proper integration of marketing which has made post maintenance and launch fruitful. What has really made this app accomplished is the active participation of technical enthusiasts who have yielded robust business strategy.
Versatility of app
The application offers dual transportation facility to its customers which include cabs as well as bikes for their everyday commuting needs, while we also try to offer three wheeler services wherever the transport medium is available. Fone Taxi stands apart all because it offers two-three and four wheeler services on a single platform making it one stop for all your travel needs.
The application comes with real time GPS location service that helps you track your taxi and route.
Compliance of drivers
The drivers employed by us are not only qualified but also legally eligible to operate as taxi drivers by the local governments. Drivers are trained and educated to care for their customers and equally maintain their vehicles for riders' convenience. Also, riders experience is valuable for excellent deliverance so we never lose on taking a feedback.
Booking services
Booking Taxi on the app will take less time than reading this paragraph. Install the app, the GPS automatically traces you and you need to enter your destination. An estimated ride cost is displayed and nearest driver are ready to pick you. Ratings of the driver will notified to you and an unsatisfied you can opt for any of the driver near you. Only after your arrival choose from the different payments options.
Perks for you
The application manages your profiles to award you free rides and keeps the record of your past travels and fares to always enable you to review your savings with us.
While our services are also open to Corporates who can avail the maximum benefits of our services with facility of monthly billing and easier accounts management.
Keeping you Secure
A special SOS button is added to the application for the hour of need. The button gives you the access to call your set emergency contacts. Also on pressing it your set contact will receive a SMS informing SOS has been tapped with your immediate location coordinates.
App Footprint
Fone Taxi is a Start up presently operating in Nairobi, Kampala, Uganda and Kenya and plans to expand in other African nations like Zimbabwe, Burundi, Nigeria and Rwanda. Expanding overseas business is also an important priority with negotiations to start services in India on maturity.
For more details visit at https://www.fluper.com/
