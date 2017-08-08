 
Global Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market Analysis, Industry Key Players 2024

The single tooth implants and dental bridges market accounted to USD 3.5 billion in growing at a CAGR of 7.2%
 
 
PUNE, India - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market By Product ((Single Tooth Implants, Dental Bridges(3-unit bridges, 4-unit bridges, Cantilever bridges , Maryland bridges, Partial Bridges)), By Material (Porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM), All Ceramics and Metal Alloys), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The single tooth implants and dental bridges market accounted to USD 3.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market – Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product the market is segmented into single tooth implants and dental bridges. Dental bridges are further segmented into 3-unit bridges, 4-unit bridges, cantilever bridges, maryland bridges and partial bridges.

By material the market is segmented into porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM), all ceramics and metal alloys.

Browse Full Report with Details TOC @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-single...

Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions:

·         North America

·         Europe

·         Asia-Pacific

·         South America

·         Middle East and Africa

The geographical regions are further segmented into 29 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and others.

Request For Sample: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbm...

Some of the major players operating in this market are

1.       Nobel Biocare Services AG

2.       Zimmer Inc.

3.       Biomet 3i

4.       3M ESPE

5.       Danaher Corporation

6.       AVINENT Implant System

7.       OSSTEM IMPLANT.CO., LTD.

8.       Institut Straumann AG

9.       Dentsply Sirona

Click to Share