News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market Analysis, Industry Key Players 2024
The single tooth implants and dental bridges market accounted to USD 3.5 billion in growing at a CAGR of 7.2%
The single tooth implants and dental bridges market accounted to USD 3.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market – Market Segmentation:
On the basis of product the market is segmented into single tooth implants and dental bridges. Dental bridges are further segmented into 3-unit bridges, 4-unit bridges, cantilever bridges, maryland bridges and partial bridges.
By material the market is segmented into porcelain-fused-
Browse Full Report with Details TOC @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions:
· North America
· Europe
· Asia-Pacific
· South America
· Middle East and Africa
The geographical regions are further segmented into 29 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and others.
Request For Sample: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Some of the major players operating in this market are
1. Nobel Biocare Services AG
2. Zimmer Inc.
3. Biomet 3i
4. 3M ESPE
5. Danaher Corporation
6. AVINENT Implant System
7. OSSTEM IMPLANT.CO., LTD.
8. Institut Straumann AG
9. Dentsply Sirona
Related Report
Global Hemostats Market- Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global Hemostats Market, By Product Type (Thrombin Based, Combination, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based, Gelatin Based, Collagen Based Hemostat), By Indication (Wound Closure, Surgery), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Community Healthcare, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Trends and Forecast to 2024
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
Ankit Singh
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com
Contact
Akik Patra
sales@databridgemarketresearch.com
+1-888-387-2818
***@databridgemarketresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse