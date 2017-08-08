News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Afydecor Presents 71st Independence Day Sale with Double Offers
On the celebration of 71 years of Independence, Afydecor encourages everyone to take note and celebrate Indian craftsmanship. One of the best ways is to get a handmade furniture, Made in India by skilled artisans. Afydecor specialises in handmade wooden furniture and part of their initiative and effort extends new customers the opportunity to own handcrafted furniture. They are giving up to 26% off on their entire furniture range with an added cash discount of ₹1947 to make this Independence Day all the more special.
Speaking of special. 1947, the year India became an Independent state is a very significant year in our country's rich history and a momentous one too. As a mark of respect and nostalgia, Afydecor is giving a modest but memorable amount of ₹1947 as cash discount above the up to 26% off. Customers can avail the cash discount on purchases above ₹30,000.
Furthermore, Afydecor is offering free design consultation. This gives customers opportunity to design their own dream furniture with the help of their expert interior designers. Make your dream of having a practical and beautiful home interior a reality. One can customise their existing pieces to their taste and preference.
This double offer is applicable on all their premium furniture products including their best sellers, which include dining sets, sofas and accent chairs. To name one of the categories, Chesterfield sofas designed in classic and contemporary style is in trend this year. This sofa is popular for its beautiful tufts, flared arms like a blooming flower and ornate legs. It is available in classic, contemporary, and modern style.
Visit their site to explore their wide range of beautiful handmade wooden furniture, available in various international designs and style. The double offer is now live at https://www.afydecor.com.
Afydecor is a premium online furniture store established in 2015. They specialise in international style furniture that divides its catalogues into Contemporary, Transitional, Modern and Classic styles. They make wooden furniture to complement each space at home, right from living area to bedrooms and more. Dealing in niche category of wooden furniture, Afydecor's proficient artisans handcraft furniture that is beautiful and durable. They offer custom furniture services, free design consultation, Pan India shipping and free product assembly. Easy EMIs available.
Media Contact
Shekar Nair
8452827999
shekhar.nair@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse