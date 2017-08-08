 
Industry News





10% Savings Adhesion Assured! Industrial Tapes to Be On Sale for August Pre-Twenties

Packaging Supplies By Mail Announced A Wonderful 10% Discount Offer on Online Purchases of Industrial Grade Tapes; Hurry Up… Limited Time Offer!
 
 
SOLON, Ohio - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- No more saving the tape now. Industries are damn happy as they can now secure their shipments without worrying much about the loss. We, the Packaging Supplies By Mail team recommend and support using industrial tapes luxuriously as they are one of the most safe and economical packaging materials available on the market. Industrial tapes are efficient for securing the loose ends of almost any packaging material – whether it is shipping mailers, packing cartons, boxes, or simple shipping envelopes. "We feel that packaging is not just adhering materials together, it means a lot more. It abides to the safety of products packed within and also contributes to professionalism and neatness while equalizing the costs to the retailers and also serves a variety of purposes. Our sincere efforts are to offer a convenient and easy way of delivering objects with minimal exposure to external damages," says Justin Billman, spokesperson at Packaging Supplies By Mail.

Nearly 75% of the calendar year has passed and it is time to settle down the yearly accounts. What's more rewarding than a discount offer at this time? We have been over-flooded with generosity from last few months and this time we have picked up Industrial Tapes as our discounted product. When buying tapes from our online store, users will have to use the code '10TAPES' during the checkout process. This offer is valid only from August 14, 2017 to August 20, 2017. All those who are looking for beneficial deals for industrial packaging products, visit https://www.packagingsuppliesbymail.com/tape for a shopping bonanza. Every Monday brings in a new surprise in the form of a discount and August Mondays are the last ones. If you have not yet drawn benefit from these amazing offers, now is the time.

Packaging Supplies By Mail are market leaders in the supply of all kinds of packaging and shipping materials. We have a wide range of sizes and quantities available for your apt requirements. For more details, you can also get in touch with one of our executives at 1-800-456-2467.

1-800-456-2467
***@packagingsuppliesbymail.com
