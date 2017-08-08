 
AM:PM by Ankur & Priyanka Modi

 
DUBAI, UAE - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Ankur and Priyanka Modi, a truly dynamic team have propelled their label AM:PM into a serious fashion force.

Increasingly known for their eloquent designs which represent impeccable style and uber femininity, they are self-confessed worshippers of quality. They are keenly focused on wearability, comfort, and style. Fabrics are elegantly tailored using pure and woven materials. They also use handicraft (old methods of printing and embroidery stitches), yet making their garments extremely contemporary and understated. Their style speaks of soft grace, confident subtlety & inherited class.

AM:PM has steadily and surely been building its brand across the major cities in India, retailing out of 14 exclusive brand outlets, multiple designer boutiques and online stores and now they are all set to take Dubai with a storm.

AM:PM will be showcasing their label for the very first time in Dubai on 8 & 9 September 2017, at Shangri-La Hotel. The show is open to all from 11am to 8pm! They are bringing to Dubai a collection of supremely wardrobe-worthy designs made of pure fabrics, fresh colors and chic silhouettes brewed with subtle prints, surprising embellishments and passionate attention to detail.

https://www.facebook.com/events/109969956345706/?acontext...

