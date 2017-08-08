 
Industry News





Reliance Communications Back in the Game with the 1Gb data for a Year

With telecom industry introducing new schemes and promotions for their customers, Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications also upped its game in the market.
 
DELHI, India - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- With telecom industry introducing new schemes and promotions for their customers, Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications also upped its game in the market. With the launch of Jio and similar communication services, the market has been in a flush with lower rates and better services. Reliance Communications was dormant in this manner and therefore has launched a new scheme worth ₹ 5,199. In this scheme the customers will get 1 GB data for a year. This will include a device worth ₹ 3200, 4G data card and 4G SIM card.

This device can be purchased on RCOM's e-shop as a part of the offer on their website. One can use the data on the SIM card or the dongle. It also includes the WiPod with the package. One GB of the data adds up to the 365 GBs of data in one year. Another beneficiary thing about the plan is that the dongle can be obtained on EMI as well. Customers, who use 2G or 3G enabled phones, can also make JD videos and calls.

The dongle has a 2300 mAh that could last up to 5 hours of usage. It has a Qualcomm MDM9307 chipset. Customers will be able to connect up to 10 devices at once with this device, at the speed of 150 MB per second. The memory of the dongle is 32 GB and it supports calling as well. This fast speed and the strong processor will definitely come as a tough competition for the market.

Refrence link: http://www.rcom.co.in/Rcom/about-us/news-and-media/press-...
