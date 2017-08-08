 
News By Tag
* ai
* Hcl Technologies
* Artificial Intelligence
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098


HCL Launches A.I–Powered Process Transformation Platform and Consulting Offerings

• DRYiCETM COPA platform applies smart A.I–powered elements to the front, middle and back–end processes • DRYiCETM TAO offers specialized autonomics & orchestration assessment and strategy consulting services
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* ai
* Hcl Technologies
* Artificial Intelligence

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

Subject:
* Products

NOIDA, India - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- HCL Technologies (HCL)continues to pioneer best–in–class A.I–powered solutions to transform entire IT services landscapes as well as business processes and application engineering processes. HCL has recently launched 'Cognitive Orchestrated Process Autonomics (COPA)' Platform for enterprise–wide process revamp and 'Transformation through Autonomics & Orchestration (TAO)', bringing top–end consulting services to enterprises, looking to rebuild their business and IT systems on the foundation of A.I.

DRYiCETM COPA platform applies smart A.I–powered elements to the front, middle and back–office processes, driving end–to–endautomation and orchestration of IT / Business Processes and creating a 'Unified Office'. DRYiCETM TAO is an Autonomics & Orchestration assessment and strategy consulting service, helping organizations chart out a detailed and descriptive pathway to an A.I–powered future.

Speaking about the evolution of automation, Tom Reuner, SVP – Intelligent Automation at HfS Research stated, "To enable a truly digital experience, organizations have to connect the back, middle and front–office to achieve what HfS terms the OneOffice. To enable and accelerate this journey, the notion of orchestrating a diverse set of automation approaches is a critical enabler. By integrating a broad set of automation capabilities, COPA provides organizations with critical building blocks to enhance their automation assets."

"The success that we have seen in bringing the impact of A.I. to our enterprise customers, since we launched DRYiCETM two years ago, has allowed us to amass an incredible amount of invaluable real world experience about the practical aspects of A.I. applications", said Kalyan Kumar, CTO – IT Services, HCL Technologies. "For enterprises looking to rebuild their systems on the foundation of A.I, we have introduced next–generation offerings and platforms, including a radical reimagining of the traditional role of robotic process automation through DRYiCETM COPA and expert assessment and strategy consulting service DRYiCETM TAO."

DRYiCETM COPA platform brings together the best of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Orchestration, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and the Natural Language Processing–enabled Cognitive Virtual Assistant – 'LUCY'. COPA automates entire IT or Business Process chains end–to–end in a seamless way, delivering a 'Unified Office' experience to end–users. It achieves this by integrating back–end RPA with front–end NLP and A.I for judgmental decision making, enabling accurate recognition of queries and offering real–time deliverables.

DRYiCETM COPA and DRYiCETM TAO are powered by a team of 200+ autonomics specialists, including professionals certified on cognitive platforms like WorkFusion Smart Process Automation. HCL DRYiCETM Autonomics & Orchestration suite offers end–to–end and full stack Automation covering IT services, business services, digital operations and business processes.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 32 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 7.2 billion, for 12 Months ended 30th June, 2017. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1–2–3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCETM Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience–centric and outcome–oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKS™, Cloud Native Services and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 focuses on internal IP creation as well as innovative IP–based partnerships to build products and platforms business.

HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi–service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 117,781 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com
End
Source:HCL Technologies
Email:***@sparkcomms.co.uk
Posted By:***@sparkcomms.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:ai, Hcl Technologies, Artificial Intelligence
Industry:Technology
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Spark Communications News
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

Aug 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share