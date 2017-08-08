News By Tag
HCL Launches A.I–Powered Process Transformation Platform and Consulting Offerings
• DRYiCETM COPA platform applies smart A.I–powered elements to the front, middle and back–end processes • DRYiCETM TAO offers specialized autonomics & orchestration assessment and strategy consulting services
DRYiCETM COPA platform applies smart A.I–powered elements to the front, middle and back–office processes, driving end–to–endautomation and orchestration of IT / Business Processes and creating a 'Unified Office'. DRYiCETM TAO is an Autonomics & Orchestration assessment and strategy consulting service, helping organizations chart out a detailed and descriptive pathway to an A.I–powered future.
Speaking about the evolution of automation, Tom Reuner, SVP – Intelligent Automation at HfS Research stated, "To enable a truly digital experience, organizations have to connect the back, middle and front–office to achieve what HfS terms the OneOffice. To enable and accelerate this journey, the notion of orchestrating a diverse set of automation approaches is a critical enabler. By integrating a broad set of automation capabilities, COPA provides organizations with critical building blocks to enhance their automation assets."
"The success that we have seen in bringing the impact of A.I. to our enterprise customers, since we launched DRYiCETM two years ago, has allowed us to amass an incredible amount of invaluable real world experience about the practical aspects of A.I. applications"
DRYiCETM COPA platform brings together the best of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Orchestration, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and the Natural Language Processing–enabled Cognitive Virtual Assistant – 'LUCY'. COPA automates entire IT or Business Process chains end–to–end in a seamless way, delivering a 'Unified Office' experience to end–users. It achieves this by integrating back–end RPA with front–end NLP and A.I for judgmental decision making, enabling accurate recognition of queries and offering real–time deliverables.
DRYiCETM COPA and DRYiCETM TAO are powered by a team of 200+ autonomics specialists, including professionals certified on cognitive platforms like WorkFusion Smart Process Automation. HCL DRYiCETM Autonomics & Orchestration suite offers end–to–end and full stack Automation covering IT services, business services, digital operations and business processes.
About HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 32 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 7.2 billion, for 12 Months ended 30th June, 2017. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1–2–3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCETM Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience–centric and outcome–oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKS™, Cloud Native Services and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 focuses on internal IP creation as well as innovative IP–based partnerships to build products and platforms business.
HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi–service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 117,781 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com
