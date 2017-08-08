News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New release of Genie'S Mart meat tenderizer
New kitchen aid grill accessory to save time, effort and money in cooking
Is made from ABS plastic and 48 very sharp Stainless steel needles, FDA approved, being durable, easy to clean and store, portable with 5.9 * 1.3 * 4.3 inches. Genie's Mart meat tenderizer replaces with success the old noisy hammer and mallet tool that splashes blood and remnants allover.
No noisy, time consuming and dirty "beating the meat" solution like Rocky did in his famous boxing movies, shed a new light on kitchen experience. Preparing the meal now is possible with just one gentle push and the needles penetrate easily the meat chops. Thus creates tinny channels in the meat where the heat penetrates easily reducing overcooking. Using meat tenderizer leads to 40% less cooking time and hundreds of time increasing marinades absorption.
An interesting fact according to Genie's Mart site http://geniesmart.com/
Contact
Alexandru Simionescu
***@geniesmart.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse