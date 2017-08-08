 
August 2017
New release of Genie'S Mart meat tenderizer

New kitchen aid grill accessory to save time, effort and money in cooking
 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Genie's Mart site, announcing their new meat tenderizer release designed for a greater cooking experience. This tool provides a clean and elegant solution for preparing any kind meat chops weather you are in your home kitchen, preparing a BBQ, or traveling. Also is meant to be used by restaurants and hotels alike.

Is made from ABS plastic and 48 very sharp Stainless steel needles, FDA approved, being durable, easy to clean and store, portable with  5.9 * 1.3 * 4.3 inches. Genie's Mart meat tenderizer replaces with success the old noisy hammer and mallet tool that splashes blood and remnants allover.

No noisy, time consuming and dirty "beating the meat" solution like Rocky did in his famous boxing movies, shed a new light on kitchen experience. Preparing the meal now is possible with just one gentle push and the needles penetrate easily the meat chops. Thus creates tinny channels in the meat where the heat penetrates easily reducing overcooking. Using meat tenderizer leads to 40% less cooking time and hundreds of time increasing marinades absorption.

An interesting fact according to Genie's Mart site http://geniesmart.com/ meat tenderizer investment leverages further in the kitchen related prices. Is no need to buy only good looking meats but now one can rely on less expensive one. No matter how meat chops are cut, even or uneven, the 48 razor sharp needles penetrate it without damaging the meat aspect or collagen fibers. If the meat chop is very thick is enough to use Genie's Mart meat tenderize https://www.amazon.com/Meat-Tenderizer-Cleaning-Brush-acc... on both sides. The result of using this steak tenderizer is a luxury meal in aspect preventing shrinkage, preserving from its flavor and juicy with no need for noise and cleaning afterwards.

