News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Property Aspects Magazine Announces Flood Expo 2017 Partnership
Property Aspects Magazine has joined forces with the Environment Agency-supported, Flood Expo 2017, as an official partner ahead of its highly anticipated return, on the 27th & 28th of September at ExCeL London.
The Importance of Property Aspects Magazine
"Flooding impacts on property and on the environment. It affects people's lives, and it has consequences for property-related businesses such as construction, architecture and planning," explains David Lomas, CEO of M3 Media Publishing, who publish Property Aspects Magazine.
"As Property Aspects Magazine is authoritative and highlights a wide range of issues related to the environment, as well as property and construction, it is a perfect fit for Flood Expo 2017"
The Impact of Flooding
A report from MPs in 2015, following the catastrophic floods of December 2014, suggested that one in six UK homes are in danger of flooding.
Five million properties face major flood risks due to a lack of long-term defence maintenance budgeting.
The costs of flood management, and of cleaning up afterwards, are huge. Following the 2014-2015 floods, total costs were estimated to exceed £5bn.
Furthermore, ecologists have warned that the environment is at risk from the consequences of flooding, with the UK's ecosystems threatened by contaminated floodwater.
"Property Aspects Magazine's inclusion, in this standout exhibition, complements the roster of large organisations choosing this event to showcase their latest offerings and ground-breaking innovations for flood resilience, mitigation, and rescue," David continues.
"Flood Expo 2017 regularly attracts partnerships with major players from across the industry, and Property Aspects Magazine's official partnership only reinforces the magazine's reputation further," says David.
Flood Expo 2017
Over 2,500 visitors looking to protect their land and property will fill the exhibition hall to engage with:
- Over 200 innovative environmental suppliers
- Interactive debates
- Live demonstrations on the River Thames
- One-to-one advice from industry experts
- Unparalleled networking opportunities
There will also be 100 CPD-accredited and expert-led seminars, across 7 theatres, led by the industry's leading figures.
Guests can also filter between areas dedicated to flood prediction, flood prevention, flood management, flood rescue, and more, as well as the Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering Expo and the Contamination Expo Series next door.
If you are a supplier and are interested in exhibiting your products or services to the thousands of key decision makers in attendance, contact Event Director Gary Hall on +44 (0)117 929 6087 or email gary.hall@prysmgroup.co.uk (mailto:gary.hall@
Media Contact
Gary Hall, Event Director, Prysm Group
0117 929 6087
gary.hall@prysmgroup.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 14, 2017