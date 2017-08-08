News By Tag
The leading B2B & SaaS startups conference comes back to Sydney on 28 September 2017!
B2B Rocks, the first and leading conference about B2B & SaaS startups around the world is coming back to Sydney for its second edition, to explore "the Future of Work".
Attendees will have the chance to learn from shapers and doers from the B2B ecosystem and network from 8.30am to 6pm, with about 25 speakers including Natalie Slessor, the Head of Workplace at Lendlease, Dean McEvoy, CEO at TechSydney, Bridget Loudon, CEO at Expert360, which just raised a $13 million series B, Marc Havercroft, Futurist and VP of Digital Transformation for Human Capital Management at SAP, Olga Oleinikova, CEO at Persollo, Jason Wyatt, CEO at Marketplacer, Fred Orrenius, Founding Partner at Digital4s Ventures, Constantine Georgiou, Co-founder of The Founder Lab, Lawrence Crumpton, HoloLens/MR Solution Specialist at Microsoft, Nicolas Chu, Founder of Sinorbis, Marc Cowper, CEO at Recomazing, Ezechiel Ritchie, Head of Media Sales at Taboola, Jessica Ellerm, CEO at Zuper, David Francis, Co-founder of Virtual Method, Chris Gilbert, CEO Equitise, Andrew Everingham, Managing Director at Capital-E, Georgia King-Siem, Director at KPMG, Melissa Widner, General Partner at NAB Ventures, Dave Gardiner, Co-founder of Carthona Capital, Lija Wilson, Co-founder of Puffling, Adam Cook, Associate at AirTree Ventures, Andy Farquharson, Sales Architect at Winning by Design, Alister Coleman, Managing Partner at Tempus Partners and others.
Aside from the main event, B2B Rocks will host a B2B startup pitching competition sponsored by Microsoft BizSpark where 10 shortlisted startups from APAC region will be pitching in front of a judging panel to win an Azure Sponsorship worth a USD 120,000 (BizSpark Plus Program), and several prizes awarded by TechSydney and other partners. If you're a B2B startup, less than 5 years old and USD 1 million in annual revenue, click here to apply (https://b2brocks.awardsplatform.com)!
The event is supported by Dragon Law, technology partners such as BlueJeans, Zeetings, Award Force and community partners such as TechSydney, Techboard, Recomazing, Fishburners, Tank Stream Labs and more. Tickets for the event are now available, secure your seat now! (http://events.eventzilla.net/
More speakers will be announced shortly as well as the fully detailed program. Don't miss our upcoming announcements about our Future of Work and B2B Startup experts by following the B2B Rocks LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/
