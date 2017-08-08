News By Tag
Improvement in Diagnostic Technologies Aiding the Growth of Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market
"Use of Next-generation DNA sequencing is one of the emerging treatment trend in the market", says RNCOS
For instance, scientists at Stanford University have developed a DNA test for the accurate and comprehensive screening of newborns for cystic fibrosis. This test utilizes the next-generation DNA sequencing which can identify the entire CFTR gene rather than just looking at selected mutations. This test is considered to be less expensive and less time-consuming technology, which will contribute to this market's growth in the coming years. Moreover, Dr. Gratzl and his research team at Case Western Reserve University are also working to develop a new device to diagnose cystic fibrosis in babies at two weeks of age. The team will also compare the new technology to the currently available tests, which can only be performed in infants older than three months.
As a result of these improvements and advancements, cystic fibrosis can now be diagnosed in early stages. Also, CF health care providers can now help parents learn ways to keep their child as healthy as possible and delay or prevent health problems related to CF.
Research Analysis and Highlights
The report provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the current status and future prospect of the Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market Outlook 2022. The study presents a transparent picture about the current and future market outlook, in terms of the pharmacological class, CF mutation type, drug molecule type, and geography. The report also provides a comprehensive insight about the market dynamics including the drivers, challenges, opportunities, and upcoming trends that would influence the market.
A detailed pipeline analysis of cystic fibrosis drugs with a comprehensive overview of various aspects of the clinical trials in the cystic fibrosis therapeutics market has also been provided in the report. The report also highlights the major cystic fibrosis drugs available in the global market.
Detailed information of key market players has also been included in the report to present a complete picture of the global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market, to enable the clients to understand the market structure and its growth during the forecasted period. In brief, the report, "Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market Outlook 2022", covers all the necessary aspects of the global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market, providing an in-depth research and prudent analysis of the pipeline products and key segments.
Some of the key highlights of the report include the following:
• Growth drivers such as growing burden of cystic fibrosis, robust pipeline
• Holistic view of the Cystic fibrosis therapeutics market, segmentation in terms of the pharmacological class, CF mutation type, drug molecule type, and geography
• Detailed pipeline analysis with a comprehensive overview of various aspects of the clinical trials such as phases, route of administration, geographies, key players
• Upsurge in Strategic consolidations advancing Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market
