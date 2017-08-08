Foilboard Have Launched a New DIY Underfloor Insulation Kit

With over two and a half decades of experience in the insulation business, industry leaders, Foil-board, have just launched a Green 10 DIY Underfloor Insulation Kit.

Foilboard Australia Pty Ltd

Media Contact

Foilboard Australia Pty Ltd

1800 354 717

foilboard@foilboard.com.au Foilboard Australia Pty Ltd1800 354 717

End

-- With over two and a half decades of experience in the insulation business, industry leaders,, have just launched a Green 10 DIY Underfloor Insulation Kit. Released initially through the Independent Hardware Group Expo, the new product contains everything needed to insulate an ex-isting or new floor. The creation of this kit has made retro fit insulation much more accessible for home renovators, builders, and many more.Being pioneers in innovation in the field of foil insulation since 1991, Foilboard are always adding to their product range in ways that help consumers solve problems and bring ease into the installation process. This DIY kit contains every item required to undertake the installation task, including a roll of tape, Flexifast Fasteners for retrofitting insulation and 18.6 square metres of 10mm Foilboard precut to 405mm to suit 450mm centre to centre joists.The vermin resistant DIY Underfloor Insulation Kit is the perfect size for a bedroom and provides great winter proofing, whilst acting as an efficient moisture barrier. The product has been created with a high standard of safety in mind. It contains no harmful fibres or dust, and is environmentally safe.This product offers great value for money. By utilising a radiant barrier with an insulating core, Foilboard provides high level R value and thermal resistance, while reducing the thickness of the insulation sheets. This has allowed Foilboard to create an environmentally friendly product, as it results in more insulation in every pack, with minimal wastage at the end of the project.The DIY kit was inspired by the overwhelming number of enquiries from energy conscious consumers asking for an easy retro-fit insulation solution. It became clear that an easy to use product that offered high quality insulation and protection, along with unmatchable value, was the answer. This DIY Under-floor Insulation Kit is available through leading hardware outlets.Foilboard are one of the reputable Australian owned insulation manufacturers and suppliers of energy saving, sustainable building, insulation products. Having been in operation for over 25 years, they have been supplying the state with the best in foil insulation for decades. Located in Melbourne's South East, the organisation have been relied upon to lead the industry in insulation innovation. An example of this is the range they created of application specific accessories and fasteners, aimed at ensuring quick and reliable installation of their products.Operating from a purpose built manufacturing facility, Foilboard produce Foilboard Green, which was conceived as a sustainable alternative to bulk insulation. High thermal resistance is achieved by combining reflective insulation and a EPS core. This creation removes the need for traditional bulk insulation, while providing increased energy savings.The new DIY Underfloor Insulation Kit is a fantastic addition to the Foilboard product family, making retrofitting insulation a breeze.Our well trained experts at Foilboard are readily available via phone or email for all enquiries, advice, and after sales support. So, for technical information, or to locate a distributer near you contact the customer service team on 1800 354 717 or visit