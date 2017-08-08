News By Tag
Online Travel Booking Market -Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2017-2023
Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Online Travel Booking Market -Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2017-2023". The report witness growth due to rising disposable incomes in the masses within the emerging regions.
The level of internet adoption has steeply risen due to the widespread acceptance of online travel market. The online travel market would witness growth due to rising disposable incomes in the masses within the emerging regions, easy comparison of travel options, and others.
Based on Service Types, the market is segmented into Transportation, Accommodation, and Others. Based on Mode of Bookings, the market is segmented into Online Travel Agencies and Direct Travel Facilitators. Based on Platform Types, the market is segmented into Mobile Based and Desktop Based. Based on Age Groups, the market is segmented into 30-45, 46 – 56, 20 – 30, and 57 & above. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.
The report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Online Travel Bookings Market. Key companies profiled in the report include Expedia, Inc., Priceline Group Inc., and Trip Advisor LLC, Make My trip Limited, Hostel world Group, Thomas Cook Group Plc., Fare portal (Cheapoair.Com)
