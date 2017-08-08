 
Industry News





Online Travel Booking Market -Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2017-2023

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Online Travel Booking Market -Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2017-2023". The report witness growth due to rising disposable incomes in the masses within the emerging regions.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The Online Travel Bookings Market (https://www.bharatbook.com/travel-tourism-market-research-reports-905765/global-online-travel-bookings.html) is expected to attain a market size of $1,143.6 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Online travel providers seek to make the process of travel planning and bookings simple and easy for customers. The online travel market is majorly driven by factors such as quick and convenient flight and hotel bookings, safer online payment methods, availability of multiple choices and comparison options. Leading players in the market are focused on offering travel services through different platform such as mobile websites and apps to attract young and professional crowd.

The level of internet adoption has steeply risen due to the widespread acceptance of online travel market. The online travel market would witness growth due to rising disposable incomes in the masses within the emerging regions, easy comparison of travel options, and others.

Based on Service Types, the market is segmented into Transportation, Accommodation, and Others. Based on Mode of Bookings, the market is segmented into Online Travel Agencies and Direct Travel Facilitators. Based on Platform Types, the market is segmented into Mobile Based and Desktop Based. Based on Age Groups, the market is segmented into 30-45, 46 – 56, 20 – 30, and 57 & above. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

The report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Online Travel Bookings Market. Key companies profiled in the report include Expedia, Inc., Priceline Group Inc., and Trip Advisor LLC, Make My trip Limited, Hostel world Group, Thomas Cook Group Plc., Fare portal (Cheapoair.Com), Airbnb, Inc., and Ctrip.Com International, Ltd.

About Bharat Book Bureau:
Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.

