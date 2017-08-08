 
Industry News





Louie Racks Entertainment Label Is The One Stop Solution For Music Lovers

Louie racks Entertainment is the trending music label that is getting huge appreciation from global music lovers. Enjoy their multi-genre tracks on SoundCloud.
 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The ever-growing craze of music has increased the demand of music fans that look for new and fresh compositions from new artist and recording houses. United Stated is the hotspot for witnessing budding artists and labels featuring multi-genre music from hip hop with its best sub genres, fusion, soul and the other trend setting genres. SoundCloud site the most popular music sharing sites that enables music lovers to tune to range of track from fresh artist and recording labels. Recently, a new label named Louie Racks Entertainment is witnessing immense popularity from fans all over the world. It is the one stop gala for entertainment with its two wings dedicated to music and fashion clothing. Recently Louie Racks has been showing huge popularity.

Louie Racks Entertainment is steadily moving towards the top notch position with their amazing music. The label has the best voices, beat makers and lyricist who cater to compose the premium songs to entertain global audience. Their main focus is on creating stuffs that stands as exemplary compositions for all others. The music composers use the most exotic and necessary instruments, be it playing with the guitar strings or jamming with drum and bass. Lyricists working with the label pour their soul to jot down penetrative lyrics that listeners can relate to. While the supreme quality vocals of the singers keeps listeners hooked to the gallery of Louie Racks.

The Soundcloud gallery of the label has wonderful tracks like "Mobbin" the latest hip hop rap track that gives the vibes of authentic street style rapping.  "Don't Wanna" is a pop and rap fusion that features the sensual voice of a female singer. Other tracks like "Snitchin", "Fight", and "Lord" are equally awesome. Music fans if you want to know more about this amazing label visit their official website https://soundcloud.com/louie-54 and also have a look at their Facebook page.

For more, please visit the following link:

https://soundcloud.com/louie-54

