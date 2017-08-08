News By Tag
Louie Racks Entertainment Label Is The One Stop Solution For Music Lovers
Louie racks Entertainment is the trending music label that is getting huge appreciation from global music lovers. Enjoy their multi-genre tracks on SoundCloud.
Louie Racks Entertainment is steadily moving towards the top notch position with their amazing music. The label has the best voices, beat makers and lyricist who cater to compose the premium songs to entertain global audience. Their main focus is on creating stuffs that stands as exemplary compositions for all others. The music composers use the most exotic and necessary instruments, be it playing with the guitar strings or jamming with drum and bass. Lyricists working with the label pour their soul to jot down penetrative lyrics that listeners can relate to. While the supreme quality vocals of the singers keeps listeners hooked to the gallery of Louie Racks.
The Soundcloud gallery of the label has wonderful tracks like "Mobbin" the latest hip hop rap track that gives the vibes of authentic street style rapping. "Don't Wanna" is a pop and rap fusion that features the sensual voice of a female singer. Other tracks like "Snitchin", "Fight", and "Lord" are equally awesome. Music fans if you want to know more about this amazing label visit their official website https://soundcloud.com/
