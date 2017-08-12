 
Industry News





Instant Student Registration Service Will Help Traveling Recruiters and Enrollment Officers

 
 
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- University student recruiters and enrollment officers that travel face unique challenges that can complicate and prolong their work.  Now they have an important new tool to help them do their work much efficiently. Plexuss, a leading innovator in higher education student recruitment, has unveiled an instant student registration service.

Through the Plexuss Instant Student Registration Service, university officials can have registering students fill in their names, phone numbers, and emails on one simple form.  Every student then receives an email to confirm their information and a verification text is sent with a four-digit code for opting-in.  University officials can also manage all registered contacts through Plexuss's directory and export information on as-needed basis.

Plexuss lists additional benefits of the new service:

• Every student who opts in has a timestamp and anyone who opts out is placed on a suppression list. Through this, universities can securely manage suppression lists, maintain global CAN-SPAM compliance and safeguard their brand.
• Users can send SMS or MMS messages to one person, or send it to as many people as they wish. The service can also be used worldwide.
• Real-time reporting and analytics on student users is provided. This can be integrated with universities' CRM applications.
• Plexuss can customize the service to fit the particular needs of any university.

"Time is a precious commodity for traveling recruiters and enrollment officials -- and this new service will help make their work much more time-efficient and productive," said Plexuss Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder JP Novin. "We expect it will be quite popular."

About Plexuss

Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, Plexuss Inc. is a technology company that provides indispensable tools for better, faster, easier, and more cost-efficient communication between students and institutions of higher learning. Plexuss was founded in 2011. The company's name is a play on the word "plexus," which means a complex structure made up of an intricate network of many parts (the extra "s" added at the end is meant to represent the first letter of the word "success," symbolic of what customers can expect to experience when they use Plexuss products).

Visit https://plexuss.com/b2b-info/home to learn more. To make an appointment to speak with a specialist about the new service, visit here (https://tcpa.youcanbook.me/).
Source:Plexuss Inc
Email:***@plexuss.com
Posted By:***@plexuss.com Email Verified
