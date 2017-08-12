News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Kre8iveminds Offers Stunning High-end Responsive Websites at $149! Contact Now
Kre8iveminds launches Responsive Website Design Service for businesses to enhance strong online presence and boost up search engine rankings to gain more customers.
The trend of diverse mobile devices has been the main reason for the preference of Responsive Websites worldwide as the users prefer mobile more than desktops or laptops for all purposes. The whole world has gone mobile. Having a responsive website design is the need of the hour. It provides an ease to adapt to any screen size across all devices. If your website is not mobile friendly, you might end up in loosing your potential customers.
Responsive website design ensures increase in online visibility of your brand resulting into increased conversion rates. It is a must nowadays due to its optimized features regardless of the choice of the device you use. Be it on desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, your website will look stunning across all devices and the look and feel of it will enable you to have increasing user engagement. Keeping in mind the revenue prospect of your business, the team of Kre8ive Minds applies strategic tool of search engine optimization along with the designing and development of your mobile website envisaging better rankings on different search engine platforms. To list down,
§ Responsive website design services offered here are time-saving.
§ You get better search rankings on all mobile devices.
§ The page load time of your website is quite less.
§ Your website is more SEO friendly.
§ Better customer satisfaction guaranteed.
At Kre8ive Minds, you get the best web design solution matching your needs and meeting your requirements. Live the experience with our exclusive Responsive Website Design Service which comes at a very affordable price. Starts at only $149.
For more information on Kre8ive Minds' mobile website designsolutions, visit us at http://www.kre8iveminds.com/
About Kre8ive Minds
Kre8ive Minds is a bespoke web design company, headquartered in Kolkata, serving its clients across the globe. Since its inception in the year 2005, the company has been actively involved into unique website designing and user-friendly web development applying innovative approaches to meet the client's requirements. The integrated team of expert web designers and developers of this company are dedicated to craft and bring out a diverse professional concept for your online brand image with their professional designs and SEO friendly websites. The company strives to focus on all web needs for all types of businesses in both domestic and international market at very cost-effective rates.
Kre8ive Minds
16, Gangadhar Babu Lane,
Near Central Metro Station,
Kolkata – 700012
Call us: +91 9903118211, +91 9163363931
E-mail: contact@kre8iveminds.com
Contact
Kre8iveminds
***@kre8iveminds.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse