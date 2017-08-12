 
News By Tag
* Website Design
* Responsive webdesign
* Responsive Website Design
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

Kre8iveminds Offers Stunning High-end Responsive Websites at $149! Contact Now

Kre8iveminds launches Responsive Website Design Service for businesses to enhance strong online presence and boost up search engine rankings to gain more customers.
 
 
kre8ive
kre8ive
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Website Design
Responsive webdesign
Responsive Website Design

Industry:
Business

Location:
Kolkata - West Bengal - India

KOLKATA, India - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Kre8iveminds, a premier website design and development company, offering unique, vibrant and customized responsive website design service that makes you stand out in the crowd. The responsive website design service of Kre8ive Minds help you reach out to maximum number of web users worldwide. The company serves a global clientele with their stunning, high-end mobile websites which are quite cost effective and also help in maximizing ROI. Kre8ive Minds has gained much popularity due to their satisfied clientele base and they have grown up to be a renowned face in the web design industry.

The trend of diverse mobile devices has been the main reason for the preference of Responsive Websites worldwide as the users prefer mobile more than desktops or laptops for all purposes. The whole world has gone mobile. Having a responsive website design is the need of the hour. It provides an ease to adapt to any screen size across all devices. If your website is not mobile friendly, you might end up in loosing your potential customers.

Responsive website design ensures increase in online visibility of your brand resulting into increased conversion rates. It is a must nowadays due to its optimized features regardless of the choice of the device you use. Be it on desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, your website will look stunning across all devices and the look and feel of it will enable you to have increasing user engagement. Keeping in mind the revenue prospect of your business, the team of Kre8ive Minds applies strategic tool of search engine optimization along with the designing and development of your mobile website envisaging better rankings on different search engine platforms. To list down,

§  Responsive website design services offered here are time-saving.

§  You get better search rankings on all mobile devices.

§  The page load time of your website is quite less.

§  Your website is more SEO friendly.

§  Better customer satisfaction guaranteed.

At Kre8ive Minds, you get the best web design solution matching your needs and meeting your requirements. Live the experience with our exclusive Responsive Website Design Service which comes at a very affordable price. Starts at only $149.

For more information on Kre8ive Minds' mobile website designsolutions, visit us at http://www.kre8iveminds.com/

About Kre8ive Minds

Kre8ive Minds is a bespoke web design company, headquartered in Kolkata, serving its clients across the globe. Since its inception in the year 2005, the company has been actively involved into unique website designing and user-friendly web development applying innovative approaches to meet the client's requirements. The integrated team of expert web designers and developers of this company are dedicated to craft and bring out a diverse professional concept for your online brand image with their professional designs and SEO friendly websites. The company strives to focus on all web needs for all types of businesses in both domestic and international market at very cost-effective rates.

Kre8ive Minds

16, Gangadhar Babu Lane,
Near Central Metro Station,
Kolkata – 700012

Call us: +91 9903118211, +91 9163363931

E-mail: contact@kre8iveminds.com

Contact
Kre8iveminds
***@kre8iveminds.com
End
Source:Kre8iveminds
Email:***@kre8iveminds.com Email Verified
Tags:Website Design, Responsive webdesign, Responsive Website Design
Industry:Business
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kre8iveminds Technologies Pvt. Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share