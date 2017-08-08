News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ath Samdeepan: The Powerful, Safe and Effective Herbal Remedy for IBS
Ath Samdeepan is a natural solution for digestion related complications. An effective Ayurvedic remedy which helps you correct them at root cause level without any side effects.
City, State, Date – Ath Ayurdhamah provides high-quality bio-formulations for the ayurvedic treatment of IBS. The organization offers herbal formulations that are prepared from high-quality herbs with potent properties that help in treating an array of diseases such as autoimmune diseases, anaemia, liver cirrhosis, constipation, eczema, back pain, fistula, dandruff, osteoarthritis, female infertility, insomnia, gout, jaundice, migraine, hypertension, menstrual disorder and Irritable Bowel Syndrome.
What is a Fruitful Herbal Treatment for IBS?
Ath Samdeepan is an efficacious herbal formulation provided by the illustrious Ayurvedic practitioner Dr. Parmeshwar Arora. It is a natural herbal remedy for the complications related to digestion and helps in solving the problem completely without any harmful side effects. When enquired about the effectiveness of the herb in the treatment of IBS, The founder of the organization, Dr. Parmeshwar Arora stated, "The Irritable Bowel Syndrome is the gastrointestinal disorder that affects the colon and the large intestine. It is a chronic disorder and many people are suffering from this condition all over India. About 2.4 to 3.5 million India people suffer from this problem across the country. More than three fourth of the people suffering from mild IBS do not visit the doctor and is thereby contributing to its growth. Chronic fatigue, anxiety and stress are related to this disease."
He continued saying, "This chronic disorder can be diagnosed from an array of symptoms that includes bloated feeling, cramping or abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhoea, flatulence or gas formation, mucus in stool etc. This condition can be treated with the help of natural herbs. One such effective herb is Aath Samdeepan which is safe, potent and aids in the treatment of IBS and other related digestive problems like colitis, without side-effects. Other than this herb, there are other herbs and fruits like bel, saunf, kutaj, makoy, chiraita, chitrak, nagarmotha etc. that are effective for IBS treatment."
He concluded by saying "In our high-quality plants, we prepare bio-formulations from the powerful, authentic, potent and handpicked herbs after adopting stringent quality measures to make sure our herbal products are pure, genuine, safe and effective for the treatment of various kinds of disorders and diseases.'
Indications for Taking Ath Samdeepan:
Ath Samdeepan is available in capsule form for Irritable Bowel Syndrome treatment. Patients suffering from this disorder need to take two capsules at a time after breakfast, before dinner and lunch for a period of 3 months or based on the severity of the disorder. In the case of an acute condition of IBS, patients can take formulations of other herbs along with this. The names of the herbs are Kutja Risht and Chitrakadi vati. The recommended dosage of Kutja Risht is 4 teaspoons with an equal amount of water which is to be taken after dinner and lunch. 2 tabs of chitrakadi vati each is to be taken after lunch and dinner.
About Ath Ayurdham
Ath Ayurdham is a prestigious organization that has provided an array of efficacious, tested and approved herbal formulations for decades. The ayurvedic formations offered by this organization are prepared after extensive scientific research and by strict quality control and standardized approach. The bio-formulations of this company have been successful in aiding in the treatment of a multitude of diseases and disorders such as anorexia, asthma, cervical spondylosis, gout, fistula, jaundice, constipation, eczema, hair fall, osteoarthritis, hepatitis C, depression, etc. The founder of Ath Ayurdhamah, Dr. Parmeshwar Arora owns three Panchkura Centres, as well as clinics across Gurgaon. The ayurvedic activities and treatments of this organization are performed in the esteemed Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi. They make use of strict quality measures for preparing the herbal based formulations of top-grade quality, safety, purity, and efficacy. The herbs, minerals, and oils needed for these formulations are selected carefully for maintaining unmatched quality control.
Contact Information
Ath Ayurdham
344, Vardhman Plus City Mall,
Sector - 23, Dwarka,
New Delhi - 110075
India
Ph: +91 81301 41116
Email: inquiry@athayurdhamah.com
Website: http://www.athayurdhamah.com/
Contact
Ath Ayurdhamah Ayurvedic Clinic
***@athayurdhamah.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse